    Indian national accused of stabbing two teens with metal forks on Lufthansa flight from Chicago

    The incident took place on October 25 on a Lufthansa flight, which was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport.

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 5:55 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    A 28-year-old Indian national has been charged in the United States after he allegedly stabbed two teenage passengers with a metal fork and slapped another co-passenger on a flight from Chicago to Germany, US authorities said.

    The incident took place on October 25 on a Lufthansa flight. (Reuters)
    The incident took place on October 25 on a Lufthansa flight, which was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport following the disturbance, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts said in a press release on Monday.

    According to charging documents, the Indian national, identified as Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, stabbed a 17-year-old male passenger in the shoulder and another 17-year-old male passenger in the back of the head with a metal fork, causing a laceration.

    “When flight crew members attempted to subdue Usiripalli, he allegedly raised his hand, formed a gun with his fingers, put it in his mouth and pulled an imaginary trigger,” the attorney’s office said.

    “Immediately afterwards, Usiripalli allegedly turned toward a female passenger to his left and slapped her with his hand. Usiripalli also allegedly attempted to slap a flight crew member,” it added.

    Usiripalli has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while travelling on an aircraft. He was arrested on October 25 and is expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

    The Indian national is currently without lawful immigration status in the US. Authorities said he previously held a student visa and was enrolled in a master’s programme in biblical studies.

    If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

