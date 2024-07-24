Indian Navy airlifts injured Chinese mariner in operation at Sea | Video

The Indian Navy on Wednesday rescued an injured Chinese mariner by performing his successful medical evacuation from a bulk carrier off Mumbai. The Indian Navy on Wednesday rescued an injured Chinese mariner by performing his successful medical evacuation from a bulk carrier off Mumbai.(SpokespersonNavy )

The Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC), Mumbai, received a distress call on July 23 from bulk carrier ZHONG SHAN MEN 200 Nm (approximately 370 km) from Mumbai. The caller reported heavy blood loss due to a critical injury to the 51-year-old Chinese mariner and requested immediate evacuation, reported news agency ANI.

In response to the medical emergency, a Seaking helicopter flew from Indian Naval Air Station INS Shikra at 0550 hrs. Despite adverse conditions, the Indian Navy personnel successfully airlifted the injured mariner from the bridge wing of the vessel.

The injured Chinese mariner was then transported back to the air station by an Indian Navy helicopter and subsequently shifted to a hospital for further medical treatment.

The official handle of the Spokesperson of the Indian Navy on X posted video and pictures of the evacuation operation.

"Challenging weather conditions with winds over 45 knots & heavy rolling of the ship were compounded by non-availability of the continuous deck. The patient was successfully airlifted from the bridge wing of the vessel & transported back to the air station and subsequently shifted to hospital for further medical management," wrote SpokespersonNavy.

The Indian Navy shared that ICGS Samrat in the area was also diverted to render assistance. "The safe & timely evacuation of the patient was a result of #jointoperation coordinated by MRCC (MBI) with #IndianNavy," said SpokespersonNavy.

Netizens hailed the humanitarian gesture by the Indian Navy. "Saviour of the sea. Indian Navy," wrote one X user.

"Reminds me of a few of our *Daredevil* SeaKing pilots who had saved many seafarers in adverse weather conditions...Captain P Rajkumar SC, Captain Thapa NM, Captain Shukla NM to name a few. Well Done guys. Keep the breed growing," wrote another user.

"That's a great operation by the Indian Navy rescue team and a good gesture to the Chinese sailor. Keep it up the brave Indian Navy," commented a third person.