Indian Navy gets second squadron on MH-60R multirole helicopters nicknamed ‘The Ospreys’

Chief of Naval Staff Adm Dinesh Tripathi on Wednesday commissioned a squadron of the American built multi-role MH60R helicopter nicknamed ‘The Ospreys’ making it the second such squadron of versatile multi-dimensional, helicopters and strengthening its presence along the western naval seaboard. Admiral Tripathi noted that the commissioning was taking place exactly 64 years after the night when Operation Vijay began. (Hindustan Times)

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief of Naval Staff, said the commissioning marked an important milestone in adding credible capabilities and strengthening deterrence across domains.

“The maritime environment around us, today, is more complex and contested than ever before. Shifting geopolitics, fast-moving technologies, and an expanding spectrum of threats – from grey-zone activities to supply chain disruptions at sea – are shaping this new reality. It is within this challenging and dynamic strategic context that India is undertaking its maritime voyage …Strengthening maritime security and deterrence, therefore, are fundamental to safeguarding our sea lines of communications, and growing national maritime interests,” Tripathi said.

Admiral Tripathi noted that the commissioning was taking place exactly 64 years after the night of 17/18 Dec 1961, when Operation Vijay, began with ships of the Indian Navy sailing into Goa, to liberate it from the Portuguese.

“There too, Naval Aviation played a part, with the erstwhile Vikrant and its integral air wing stationed just beyond the horizon, securing the approaches to Goa,” he said.

The MH60R, Seahawk helicopters made by Lockheed Martin, with its world-class sensors, advanced avionics, and potent weapons suite, will enhance Maritime Domain Awareness, and enable rapid response across Anti-Submarine Warfare, Maritime Strike, and Search and Rescue missions.

The Commissioning Warrant for the unit was read out by Capt Dhirender Bisht, Commanding Officer (Desig). Thereafter, the Commissioning Plaque was unveiled by the CNS in the presence of VAdm Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command.

While the 335 Squadron is being formally commissioned today here at Goa, the MH-60R helicopter has already proven its prowess across multiple missions during Operation Sindoor, TROPEX-25, and the recently concluded Tri-Services Exercise 2025. I am, therefore, happy to note that the Squadron being commissioned today is fully operational, ready to deploy with the Fleet from Day One, reflecting our deep commitment to expeditious capability induction and integration.

“These helicopters will significantly augment the Indian Navy’s integral aviation capabilities on the Western Seaboard. The advanced weapons, sensors and avionics suite make the helicopter a versatile and capable asset for the Indian Navy, offering enhanced capabilities to address conventional as well as asymmetric threats. The aircraft has been fully integrated with fleet operations and has proven its worth on numerous occasions. The Indian Navy will receive a significant fillip in its integral aviation capabilities with the commissioning of the squadron,” the Navy said in a statement.