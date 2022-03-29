Indian Navy’s second air squadron 316 commissioned at INS Hansa in Goa

The Indian Navy on Tuesday commissioned its second long-range maritime reconnaissance air squadron comprising a fleet of Boeing P-8I aircraft, adding muscle to the country’s surveillance in the Indian Ocean.

Indian Naval Air Squadron (INAS) 316 was commissioned at the INS Hansa, a naval air station near Dabolim in Goa, in the presence of chief of naval staff, admiral R Hari Kumar.

“With the commissioning of INAS 316, we will be inducting four new P-8Is, delivered under the option clause with Boeing,” Kumar said. “These aircraft, with advanced maritime patrol radars, state-of-the-art acoustic suites, air-to-ship missiles and torpedoes are substantial capability enhancers.”

“While the potent assets of the Indian Navy would continue to innovate and enhance their combat role to meet security challenges of the future, the commissioning of INAS 316 will certainly enhance our operational capabilities across the three domains of maritime operations — sea, air and subsurface,” he added.

The new squadron has been raised amid growing concerns over China’s increasing forays into the Indian Ocean, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy.

INAS 316 has been christened the Condors after one of the largest birds in the world. The insignia of the squadron depicts a condor searching over the blue expanse of the sea.

The P-8I aircraft is powered by twin jet engines and can be equipped with air-to-ship missiles and torpedoes. The Indian Navy acquired the first batch of eight P-8I aircraft in 2013 that are stationed at INS Rajali in Arakkonam, Tamil Nadu.

India inked a $1 billion deal with the US in 2016 for the four Boeing P-8Is that are part of the second squadron. The contract was a follow-on order to eight P-8I planes bought by India in an earlier deal worth $2.1 billion.

The P-8I is a military derivative of Boeing’s 737-800 commercial aircraft. The planes were bought as a replacement for the Soviet-era Tu-142 fleet and are expected to be in naval service beyond 2050.

Since induction, P-8Is have “demonstrated their ability to be force multipliers across a wide spectrum of mission”, including in establishing operational footprint across the Indian Ocean, according to the navy.

P-8Is have been deployed for extensive search and rescue operations in the aftermath of Cyclone Tauktae and rendering humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in the wake of Cyclone Hudhud, the navy said.

In addition, the P-8Is also played a significant role in supporting “our foreign cooperation outreach with friends and partners across the seas,” it added.

INAS 316 is commanded by commander Amit Mohapatra, a Boeing P-8I pilot with extensive operational experience. He has flown maritime air platforms such as IL-38 and Dornier 228 and commanded INS Baratang, a patrol vessel, as well as served as executive officer of INS Tarkash, a frigate.