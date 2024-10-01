Indian Navy ships reach Iranian port for training amid West Asia tensions

Two Indian Navy ships and a coast guard vessel have reached the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas as part of a long-range training deployment to the Persian Gulf, the navy said on Tuesday. Two Indian Navy ships and a coast guard vessel arrive at the port city of Bandar Abbas in Iran on Tuesday. (PTI)

The ships, Tir, Shardul and Veera (coast guard), are from the First Training Squadron.

“The visit signifies a vital step in strengthening maritime cooperative engagement and fostering mutual understanding. The ships were escorted by the IRI (Islamic Republic of Iran) naval ship Zereh into harbour and received a ceremonial welcome on jetty by dignitaries from IRI Navy’s First Naval District,” the navy said in a statement.

The Indian Navy’s deployment to the region comes at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and Israel after an Israeli air strike in Lebanon killed senior Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

“During the visit, the ships will engage in activities aimed at enhancing maritime security and interoperability between Indian Navy and IRI Navy. Professional exchanges, cross training visits, wreath laying, sports fixtures and maritime partnership exercise are planned,” the navy said.

Earlier, the Iranian training ships Bushehr and Tonb visited Mumbai in March as part of a training interaction. IRI naval ship Dena also participated in the multi-nation naval exercise Milan held off Vizag in February this year.