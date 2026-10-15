Indian-origin woman arrested at Delhi airport for taking 60 lakh to arrange German citizenship

Delhi Police have arrested a woman holding German citizenship for allegedly cheating a man of ₹60 lakh by promising to arrange permanent residency for him in Germany.

Delhi Police arrested German national Poonam Jezler for allegedly scamming a man of ₹60 lakh. (ANI)

Poonam Jezler was arrested at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday after a look-out circular (LOC) was issued against her, news agency ANI reported. Jezler's lawyer filed a bail application but later withdrew it following arguments.

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She claimed to be the daughter of a former law secretary of Madhya Pradesh.

₹ 60 lakh transferred to two bank accounts

Jezler allegedly conspired with others to induce the complainant, Pranzal Kumar, to transfer ₹60 lakh to two of her bank accounts, the investigation found. She allegedly promised to arrange German citizenship or permanent residency for him.

Police said Jezler also introduced Kumar to a man named Rajat Arora, who allegedly claimed to work at the German Embassy. However, the promised citizenship or permanent residency was never arranged, and the money was not returned.

The police registered an FIR at Vasant Kunj police station in 2025 in connection with the case.

Police seek custody to trace money trail

Seeking two days of police custody, the investigating officer told the court that the investigators needed to trace the money trail, identify other people allegedly involved in the conspiracy and verify whether any German Embassy official had a role in the case.

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{{^usCountry}} Police also sought to recover original documents, financial records and electronic devices that could contain communications between the accused and the complainant. The investigators said they needed to verify Jezler's claims about arranging German citizenship or permanent residency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police also sought to recover original documents, financial records and electronic devices that could contain communications between the accused and the complainant. The investigators said they needed to verify Jezler's claims about arranging German citizenship or permanent residency. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the police, they could not trace Jezler earlier because she is a German citizen and lives in Switzerland with her husband, who is a Swiss national. Investigators had also visited Mumbai to locate her children, but the address they had was found to be incorrect.

Police subsequently issued an LOC against her and froze her bank account, the investigating officer told the court.

The officer also informed the court that the police had notified the German Embassy, the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) and the Ministry of External Affairs about her arrest.

Court cites need for detailed investigation

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While granting police custody, the court noted that the transfer of ₹60 lakh into Jezler's bank accounts appeared to be undisputed. However, it said investigators needed to establish why the money was transferred and determine the accused's specific role in the alleged offence.

The court also said a detailed investigation was necessary to trace the money, identify other alleged conspirators and recover electronic devices that could contain incriminating communications with the complainant.

Bail application withdrawn

A court in Delhi on Wednesday remanded her to two days of police custody, till Friday, to investigate the alleged fraud. Jezler was produced before the Patiala House Court after spending a day in judicial custody.

Public Prosecutor Gagan Bhatnagar and advocate Shashwat, representing the complainant, opposed her bail plea.

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Jezler is also the president of the World Book of Records, Switzerland, and was conferred the Bharat Kirti Chakra in 2022, according to the information presented in the case.