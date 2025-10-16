New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that Indian peacekeepers have not only carved a special place for themselves but also earned goodwill among the people they serve in strife-torn areas. Indian peacekeepers carved special place for themselves, earned goodwill: President Murmu

In the journey of peacekeeping, India has made appreciable strides in gender inclusion, Murmu said in her address at the Army Chiefs' Conclave for United Nations Troop Contributing Countries at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Women peacekeepers have empowered local communities and fostered trust, she added.

India is proud to be a steadfast contributor to the United Nations peacekeeping since its inception, and the country's peacekeepers have served with distinction in some of the most challenging operations across the globe, she said.

As the largest democracy, India firmly believes in multilateralism and adherence to principles of the United Nations Charter, the President asserted.

"I am glad to note that through years of participation in peacekeeping operations, Indian peacekeepers have not only upheld the United Nations Mandate and the ideals enshrined therein but have also carved a special place for themselves. They have earned goodwill among the people they serve in strife-torn areas," she added.

The three-day conclave was inaugurated on October 14, 2025, at the Manekshaw Centre here, marking a landmark moment in international peacekeeping deliberations.

Murmu said technology can be an effective tool to amplify our shared commitment to humanity.

"Together as custodians of peace, let us enable a world where every child sleeps in safety, every community thrives in harmony, and conflicts are relegated to the pages of history," she said.

She stated that, as nations that contribute valiant women and men to the noble cause of peacekeeping, "we should collectively strive for frameworks that encourage a stronger voice for troop contributing countries".

So far, United Nations peacekeepers have been deployed to 71 different missions, the President noted.

"I have also been informed that as of now, nearly 68,000 personnel are serving across eleven United Nations peacekeeping operations. Of these, over 90 per cent are uniformed personnel. These missions share the purpose of mitigating the suffering of innocent people, particularly women, children, and the elderly," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.