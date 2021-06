Indian Railways to get 50 special trains back on track from today. Check full list

Train services that have remained closed since the imposition of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-necessitated restrictions during the lockdown are gradually getting back on track. The Indian Railways has said that the weekly trains running from Ranchi to Ara and from Tatanagar to Amritsar will start once again from this week. Along with the weekly trains, a bunch of other special train services is also beginning from today i.e. Monday, June 21, 2021.

According to Indian Railways, the 08640 Ranchi-Ara weekly special train will leave Ranchi every Saturday at 9:05pm. It will reach Ara at 7:55am the next day, passing through Bokaro at 11:20pm and Gomo at 12:20pm. On the other hand, the return train -- the 08639 Ara-Ranchi Special -- will leave Ara every Sunday, starting June 27, at 10am. The train will reach Gomo at 4:22pm, Bokaro at 5:50pm and Ranchi at 8:10pm.

Earlier, this week, Union railways minister Piyush Goyal had revealed a list of trains that are going to be back on track from today, and then more which will resume services later this week and onwards. These are:

Train Number 02011 New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express from 21 June

Train Number 02012 Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express from 21 June

Train Number 02017 New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express from 21 June

Train Number 02018 Dehradun-New Delhi Shatabdi Express from 21 June

Train Number 02013 New Delhi-Amritsar Junction Shatabdi Express from 1 July

Train Number 02014 Amritsar Junction-New Delhi Shatabdi Express from 2 July

Train Number 02005 New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express from 21 June

Train Number 02006 Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express from 22 June

Train Number 04048 Delhi Junction-Kotdwara Shatabdi Express from 21 June

Train Number 04047 Kotdwara-Delhi Junction Shatabdi Express from 21 June

Train Number 02046 Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi Express from 21 June

Train Number 02045 New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express from 21 June

Train Number 02029 New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express from 2 July

Train Number 02030 Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi Express from 2 July

Train Number 02265 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jammu Tawi Duronto from 2 July

Train Number 02266 Jammu Tawi-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto from 3 July

Train Number 02462 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi Sri Shakti from 1 July

Train Number 02461 New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Sri Shakti from 2 July

Train Number 04527 Kalka-Shimla Express from 21 June

Train Number 04528 Shimla-Kalka Express from 21 June

Train Number 04517 Kalka-Shimla Express from 21 June

Train Number 04518 Shimla-Kalka Express from 21 June

Train Number 04505 Kalka-Shimla Express from 21 June

Train Number 04506 Shimla-Kalka Express from 21 June

Train Number 04051 New Delhi-Daurai Express from 21 June

Train Number 04052 Daurai-New Delhi Express from 21 June

Train Number 04640 Firozpur Cantt-Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar Express from 21 June

Train Number 04639 Sahibzada Ajeet Singh Nagar-Firozpur Cantt Express from 21 June

Train Number 02441 Bilaspur Junction-New Delhi Express from 24 June

Train Number 02442 New Delhi-Bilaspur Junction Express from 22 June

Train Number 04606 Jammu Tawi-Yognagari Rishikesh Express from 4 July

Train Number 04605 Yognagari Rishikesh-Jammu Tawi Express from 5 July

Train Number 04041 Delhi Junction-Dehradun Express from 21 June

Train Number 04042 Dehradun-Delhi Junction Express from 22 June

Train Number 04515 Kalka-Shimla Express Special from 21 June

Train Number 04516 Shimla-Kalka Express Special from 22 June

Train Number 04210 Lucknow-Prayagraj Sangam Express from 21 June

Train Number 04209 Prayagraj Sangam-Lucknow Express from 22 June

Train Number 04233 Prayagraj Sangam-Mankapur Junction from 21 June

Train Number 04234 Mankapur Junction-Prayagraj Sangam Express from 22 June

Train number 04231 Prayagraj Sangam-Basti Manwar Sangam Express from 21 June

Train Number 04232 Basti-Prayagraj Sangam Manwar Sangam Express from 21 June

Train Number 05053 Chhapra-Lucknow Junction Express from 1 July

Train Number 05054 Lucknow Junction-Chhapra Express from 28 June

Train Number 05083 Chhapra-Farrukhabad Express from 29 June

Train Number 05084 Farrukhabad-Chhapra Express from 30 June

Train Number 05114 Chhapra Kachehari-Gomti Nagar Express from 1 July

Train Number 05113 Gomti Nagar-Chhapra Kachehari Express from 2 July