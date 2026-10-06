Indian sailor injured in attack on commercial vessel in Black Sea; envoy shares update

A commercial vessel carrying three Indian nationals was attacked in the Black Sea, leaving two foreign nationals dead and several crew members injured, the Embassy of India in Romania said on Monday.

The attack killed two foreign nationals, while injured crew members were taken to Romania for medical treatment, according to the embassy. (AFP)

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All three Indian crew members were reported safe after the incident. One of them suffered injuries and was receiving medical treatment in Romania, the Indian mission said, adding that it was in contact with the hospital authorities and providing all possible assistance.

The vessel, MV ROYAD MAMMADOV, came under attack in the Black Sea. The injured crew members were taken to Romania for medical assistance.

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Embassy confirms three Indians safe

The Embassy of India in Romania initially said it had received information about the attack and that three Indian nationals were among the crew of the vessel.

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{{^usCountry}} "We have learnt of an attack today on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. As per preliminary information, there have been 2 casualties (foreign nationals) while some crew members have been injured and are undergoing medical treatment in Romania. It is further reported that there are three Indian nationals among the crew members," Indian Embassy in Romania said in it's X post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have learnt of an attack today on commercial vessel MV ROYAD MAMMADOV in the Black Sea. As per preliminary information, there have been 2 casualties (foreign nationals) while some crew members have been injured and are undergoing medical treatment in Romania. It is further reported that there are three Indian nationals among the crew members," Indian Embassy in Romania said in it's X post. {{/usCountry}}

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The mission later contacted the Indian crew members and confirmed that all three were safe. One of them had suffered injuries and was being treated at a hospital in Romania.

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"All three Indian nationals are safe. We have spoken to them. One of them has been injured and is receiving medical attention. We are in close touch with the hospital authorities. We are extending all possible support for the welfare and wellbeing of the Indian crew members," the embassy said.

The Indian mission said it was also coordinating with hospital authorities as the injured sailor received medical care.

"Mission is in close contact with the relevant authorities to ascertain further details about the safety and welfare of the Indian nationals," the Embassy said.

Also read: Another Indian seafarer killed in Black Sea strike; LPG carrier comes under fire near Iran

Indian ambassador speaks to crew at hospital

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Indian Ambassador to Romania Manoj Mohapatra spoke to the three Indian nationals undergoing treatment at Constanța County Hospital.

He also spoke to the hospital's Chief Physician, who confirmed that the three Indians were in good health and receiving the required medical care.

"Amb Manoj Mohapatra spoke with the three Indian nationals receiving treatment at Constanța County Hospital. He also spoke with the hospital’s Chief Physician, who confirmed that all three are in good health and receiving necessary care. The Ambassador assured them of all possible assistance and support," the embassy added.

The Indian mission said it was maintaining contact with the relevant authorities to gather more information about the attack and monitor the welfare of the Indian crew.

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India raises concerns over maritime security

The attack comes amid heightened security concerns across key maritime corridors, including the Persian Gulf, Red Sea and Black Sea. The Indian government has repeatedly raised concerns over attacks on commercial vessels and the safety of seafarers.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar had already raised the issue during his address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly last week.

“New challenges in the maritime domain have added to longstanding ones on land. There have been attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers in the Gulf and from the Red Sea to the Black Sea. Indian seafarers have lost their lives, as have others from other nations. This is completely unacceptable,” Jaishankar expressed his concern.

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Jaishankar said India had joined with 24 partnering nations including Liberia in an international coalition aimed at mobilising global public opinion and defending commercial shipping routes.

“We must ensure that the safety and security of shipping and seafarers is never compromised. Scrupulously observing international law is an integral element of that endeavour,” Jaishankar said.

He also sought immediate restraint and de-escalation in the Gulf region, stressing the need to safeguard civilian crews and keep energy supplies and global trade moving without disruption.

(With inputs from AFP)