IndianOil officer stabbed 7 times during op to seal Maha petrol pump; Petroleum minister seeks swift action

An IndianOil officer was allegedly stabbed to death at a petrol pump in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district on Tuesday.

IndianOil officer Mahesh Shelke was allegedly stabbed seven times and killed while he and his team were sealing a petrol pump in Ambachondi village, Hingoli, on Tuesday. (HardeepSPuri/X, Representative)

Mahesh Shelke, a manager and field officer with IndianOil, was part of a team that had gone to seal the outlet in Ambachondi village in Basmat tehsil when an argument allegedly broke out with the family members of the pump owner and others present at the site.

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The incident took place at around 4:30 pm, police said, as per PTI. The dispute ended with Shelke allegedly being stabbed seven times with a knife, killing him at the spot.

The petrol pump had reportedly been non-functional earlier and had resumed operations a few days before the incident, PTI reported on Wednesday.

Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri and IndianOil have now sought swift action from the Maharashtra government and police. Puri said Shelke was reportedly shutting down the IndianOil retail outlet as part of the team when he was attacked.

"The issue (stabbing of Shelke) has been taken up with the senior-most officials of the Maharashtra government and police to ensure swift and strict action against those responsible, in accordance with law," Puri said on X.

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{{^usCountry}} He described the killing as a "heinous and unacceptable act of violence" and said the Petroleum ministry and IndianOil would provide all possible support to Shelke's family. Puri added that the safety, dignity and security of energy-sector personnel remain paramount. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He described the killing as a "heinous and unacceptable act of violence" and said the Petroleum ministry and IndianOil would provide all possible support to Shelke's family. Puri added that the safety, dignity and security of energy-sector personnel remain paramount. {{/usCountry}}

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IndianOil Chairman A S Sahney said the company had taken up the matter with the "highest authorities in Maharashtra", seeking "swift and stringent action" against those responsible. "Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of our colleague, Shri Mahesh Shelke, who was fatally attacked while discharging his official duties in Hingoli, Maharashtra," Sahney said.

IndianOil described Shelke as a "bright and promising sales officer" and said his "commitment and sincerity had earned him the respect of his colleagues".

"At this hour of immense grief, IndianOil stands firmly with his bereaved family and is extending all possible support to them," the company said.

The IndianOil Officers' Association (IOOA) said it was "deeply shocked and outraged" by the killing and demanded a "swift, impartial and time-bound investigation".

"Violence against an officer of a public sector organisation is absolutely unacceptable," the association said, urging the Petroleum Ministry, IndianOil management and the Maharashtra government to ensure the arrest of those responsible within 24 hours, subject to due process of law.

The association also called for immediate assistance to Shelke's family and stronger security for officers performing their duties.

"There must be zero tolerance for violence against oil company officers performing their duty. Justice must be swift, firm and exemplary," it said.

Shelke killing recalls 2005 Manjunath murder

In 2005, S Manjunath, a 27-year-old IndianOil sales officer was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after inspecting a petrol pump where irregularities had been detected.

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According to the Supreme Court record, IndianOil at the time suspended sales and supplies at the outlet following Manjunath's inspection. He returned to inspect the petrol pump again on November 19, 2005, a day before his body was found.