India-Russia summit with PM Modi, visit to Rajghat: Putin's full itinerary for day 2

After an eventful first day in India, Russian President Vladimir Putin is all set for his second day of visit to the country. Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday evening for his first diplomatic visit to India the Russia-Ukraine war broke out. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for an informal dinner.(via REUTERS)

Away from standard protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received Putin at the Palam Technical Airport in Delhi, and the two world leaders shared a car ride together.

The two will meet again on Friday, this time for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. Here's Putin's full itinerary for day 2 of his India visit:

Event Timing Ceremonial Reception at Raj Bhavan 11 am Wreath laying at Rajghat 11:30 am Meet with PM Modi at Hyderabad House 11:50 am Press statements at Hyderabad House 1:50 pm Business event at TBC 3:40 pm Meet with President Droupadi Murmu 7 pm Departure 9 pm View All Prev Next

What happened on first day of Putin's visit?

As a special gesture, PM Modi broke security protocol and personally came to the Delhi airport to receive his friend Putin. The two leaders met with warm smiles and shared a hug, following which they carpooled together. The two leaders were seen talking and sharing some laughs as they shared the ride to a dinner at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, PM Modi's residence in New Delhi.

This was reminiscent of their last car ride in Tianjin, China, back in August during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Vladimir Putin's visit comes at crucial time, when India and the US are negotiating on trade ties in the face of President Donald Trump's sweep 50% tariffs on Indian imports. Half of these duties were imposed by the US as penalties for India's energy ties with Russia. This is was widely seen as a tactic to put pressure on Putin to end Russia's war with Ukraine.

However, during his India visit, Putin asked why can India not buy fuel from Russia when the US also has the right to do so. "As for India's purchase of energy resources from Russia, I would like to note and have already mentioned publicly this once, the United States itself still buys nuclear fuel from us for its own nuclear power plants," Putin said in an interview to India Today.