India’s diplomatic balancing act: Quad, China and the road ahead with Trump | Point Blank

India faces a crowded diplomatic calendar - and a delicate strategic test. An anticipated Quad leaders’ meeting in Manila, followed by a proposed summit involving Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, could shape New Delhi’s room for manoeuvre in an increasingly unsettled world.

For Shishir Gupta, the significance of the anticipated Quad summit begins with the meeting itself.

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In a conversation with Hindustan Times Senior Anchor Aayesha Varma on Point Blank, Executive Editor Shishir Gupta outlined the competing interests behind these engagements. His central argument: India must deepen useful partnerships without surrendering its freedom to make independent decisions. From supply chains to maritime security, the challenge is to turn diplomatic access into tangible outcomes.

Quad’s Test: Moving From Meetings to Outcomes

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For Gupta, the significance of the anticipated Quad summit begins with the meeting itself. He identified the September 21, 2024, gathering hosted by then US president Joe Biden in Delaware as the previous leaders’ summit, distinguishing subsequent foreign ministers’ meetings from an engagement at the highest political level.

Deep Dive What is the Quad expected to achieve at its Manila summit? The Quad is expected to focus on practical cooperation, including economic and maritime security, critical technology, supply chains and humanitarian assistance. The key test is whether the leaders can turn discussions into tangible outcomes. How could Donald Trump’s approach to China affect the Quad? The articles describe Trump’s policy toward China as combining competition with efforts to avoid major conflict. If Washington prioritises accommodation with Beijing or gives the Quad less attention, the grouping’s momentum and members’ confidence could suffer. Why does India participate in the Quad while preserving strategic autonomy? Quad cooperation can help India strengthen maritime preparedness, coordinate on regional challenges and build economic resilience. India also weighs the risk that some activities could complicate its security calculations, so it seeks cooperation without giving up independent decision-making.

But reconvening is only the first step. Gupta described the grouping - India, the United States, Japan and Australia - as a platform for building alternative supply chains, reducing dependence on a single manufacturing centre and strengthening cooperation in critical minerals and disaster relief. These priorities connect economic resilience with the ability to respond collectively to crises.

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{{^usCountry}} The sharper strategic concern, in his assessment, is China’s expanding maritime reach. Gupta argued that the Quad must reassure countries facing Chinese pressure while supporting freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. His expectation was straightforward: the summit should produce “less talk, more outcome-driven” cooperation. Why the Maritime Stakes Extend Beyond China’s Coast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sharper strategic concern, in his assessment, is China’s expanding maritime reach. Gupta argued that the Quad must reassure countries facing Chinese pressure while supporting freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. His expectation was straightforward: the summit should produce “less talk, more outcome-driven” cooperation. Why the Maritime Stakes Extend Beyond China’s Coast {{/usCountry}}

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Gupta linked tensions in East and Southeast Asia to a wider contest over access, influence and security. He pointed to Chinese military activity around Taiwan, pressure on regional states and Beijing’s growing presence in the Pacific as developments that concern different Quad members in different ways.

For Australia, he highlighted Chinese influence in the Solomon Islands and submarine movements towards the southern Indian Ocean. For Japan and Southeast Asian countries, the concern is more immediate military pressure in nearby waters. Together, these developments explain why Gupta sees the Quad as more than a diplomatic forum: it offers a means of coordinating responses to challenges that no member experiences in isolation.

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Nevertheless, he placed considerable weight on Trump’s choices. While crediting Trump’s first administration with bringing Quad foreign ministers together, Gupta suggested that the grouping’s momentum would depend partly on how Washington chooses to engage.

Shenzhen: A Shared Stage, Competing Objectives

The proposed Shenzhen meeting presents a different equation. Gupta portrayed it as a gathering of three leaders seeking different strategic advantages - not necessarily a summit likely to deliver a common breakthrough.

In his reading, Russia wants greater scope to negotiate European security with Washington while reducing its dependence on Beijing. The United States, meanwhile, would seek to draw China into discussions on nuclear weapons reductions. China’s objective would include projecting Xi as the central figure on a stage shared with the other two powers.

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Gupta’s distinction was between the scale of the spectacle and the substance of any agreement. “The stage is big,” he said, while expressing uncertainty about significant outcomes. Hosting the meeting could give Xi prominence, but it would not guarantee control over either the negotiations or the public messaging from Trump and Putin.

For India, the implication of Gupta’s analysis is that these relationships cannot be read as fixed blocs. A shift in Washington’s dealings with Moscow could alter the pressures on New Delhi, even as competition with Beijing continues.

BrahMos and Southeast Asia’s Search for Deterrence

The discussion also turned to India’s emerging role as a defence supplier. Gupta said Southeast Asian interest in BrahMos missiles reflected a search for deterrence against Chinese maritime pressure. He described the Philippines as seeking additional batteries and discussed supplies or prospective arrangements involving Indonesia and Vietnam.

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These were claims made during the interview, including details attributed to Gupta’s sources. He also said Russian concerns about protecting jointly developed technology could complicate further Philippine purchases because of Manila’s close military relationship with Washington. According to him, resolving those concerns could require confidentiality commitments or high-level intervention.

The broader point is that defence exports carry diplomatic obligations alongside commercial opportunities. Gupta also rejected reports of problems with Philippine BrahMos systems, describing them as Chinese propaganda; the interview did not present independent technical evidence to assess those reports.

India-US Ties: Promise Without Certainty

On India-US relations, Gupta identified trade negotiations and differences over Russian energy purchases as central sources of friction. He described a possible trade agreement as being at an advanced stage, but cautioned against confusing progress with completion: even a small unresolved portion could prevent a deal.

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He nevertheless anticipated opportunities to strengthen ties, arguing that persistent American concerns about China provided an important foundation for cooperation with India. His outlook was cautiously positive rather than unconditional, with much depending on Trump’s approach and the outcomes of forthcoming engagements.

Ultimately, Gupta’s prescription was strategic autonomy backed by active diplomacy. India should work with partners where interests converge, preserve its independent judgement and remain ready to adjust. In the “stormy seas” described during the conversation, the task is not simply to attend important summits - it is to navigate the consequences of what happens inside them.