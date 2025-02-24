Ranveer Allahbadia, after initially skipping summons, appears before Mumbai Police

YouTube celebrities Ashish Chanchlani and Ranveer Allahbadia have approached the Maharashtra Cyber Cell officials, saying they want to record their statements in the India's Got Latent vulgar remark case. Ranveer Allahbadia, a podcaster and founder of the YouTube channel Beer Biceps. (HT photo)

The Mumbai police have summoned them to join the probe and record their statements.

Ranveer Allahbadia's "join parents in sex" remark on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show triggered a massive controversy. The matter was also raised in Parliament, with the MPs demanding a change in rules governing content on the internet.

Ranveer Allahbadia had apologised over his remark. However, the row escalated.

Earlier, Samay Raina, who is abroad, wrote on X that he deleted all India's Got Latent episodes from his YouTube channel.

Also read: Supreme Court slams Ranveer Allahbadia: ‘Something very dirty in his mind’

Supreme Court slammed Ranveer Allahbadia

Last week, the Supreme Court severely criticised Ranveer Allahbadia for making vulgar remarks on the show, saying such behaviour should be condemned.

"Such behaviour has to be condemned. Just because you are popular, you cannot take society for granted. Is there anyone on earth who would like this language? There is something very dirty in his mind which has been vomited. Why should we protect him," the court said, according to Bar and Bench.

Also read: All about Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina case: Explained in 10 points

Justice Surya Kant said the remarks reflected "the perverted mind".

"The words you have chosen, parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed. The entire society will feel ashamed. The perverted mind. The perversion you and your henchmen have exhibited! We have a judicial system, bound by the rule of law. If there are threats (against Allahbadia), the law will take course," he was quoted as saying by Live Law.

The court, however, gave him protection from arrest. It also asked him to submit his passport and not travel abroad without seeking permission from it.