All about Ranveer Allahbadia-Samay Raina case: Explained in 10 points

Comedian Samay Raina and YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, aka Beerbiceps, are embroiled in a huge controversy over the latter’s remarks on a show, with the matter reaching the Supreme Court of India and also the Parliament. Both of them, including other people associated with Samay Raina’s YouTube show ‘India’s Got Latent’ are facing multiple cases across India, all stemming out from Ranveer Allahbadia’s comments made during one of the episodes of the show. YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in comedian Samay Raina's show 'India's got latent' (File)

Earlier this week, Allahbadia was reprimanded by the Supreme Court over his remarks during the hearing of his plea seeking merging of the multiple FIRs filed against him in the case.

Here’s a breakdown of the legal troubles facing Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and others-

Right after the controversy erupted as Ranveer Allahbadia’s clip from the show went viral on social media, on February 10, an FIR was filed in Assam’s Guwahati against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and also content creator Apoorva Makhija, YouTuber Ashish Chanchalani, comedian Jaspreet Singh and others for “promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit and vulgar discussion”, said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Guwahati Crime Branch had registered a case under sections - “79/95/294/296 of BNS 2023 read with Sec 67 of IT Act, 2000, read with Section 4/7 of Cinematograph Act 1952 read with Section 4/6 of ⁠Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986,” the chief minister informed. The organizers of the show and those present on the panel also face multiple cases in Mumbai as well under relevant sections of the IT act. The Mumbai cyber cell also filed cases against 30-40 people related to the show, including guests who appeared on the show’s previous episodes. Raina, Allahbadia and others also face a case in Jaipur. The matter reached Supreme Court earlier this week. The top court, while granting interim bail to Allahbadia, reprimanded him for his crass remarks. The Supreme Court also halted filing of any fresh FIRs against Allahbadia. However, it also asked him to submit his passport and not leave the country without permission. Allahbadia was also asked to not post any content for some while by the apex court. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell had denied Samay Raina’s plea seeking a virtual recording of his statement in the case as the comedian is in the US currently on February 17 and asked him to appear physically the next day. However, after he failed to show up, the cyber cell said that fresh summons will be issued to him. However, Allahbadia is due to appear before the cyber cell on February 24, reported news agency ANI. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has also summoned actor Rakhi Sawant on February 27 to record her statement in the case. She had appeared in some episodes of Raina’s 'India's Got Latent' show. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also issued fresh summons to Allahbadia, Raina and others after they failed to appear on February 17. While Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra have been asked to appear on March 6, Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh and Balraj Ghai have been summoned on March 11, reported ANI. Allahbadia has so far apologized for his remarks twice through his social media, admitting to his lack of judgement while making the remarks. He also said that he was receiving death threats and people had reached his mother’s clinic masquerading as patients. Comedian Samay Raina also took down all the episodes of his show ‘India’s Got Latent’ from his YouTube page after the controversy erupted. He also said that he will cooperate with the investigative agencies.

(With agency inputs)