'India's order has come': Rahul Gandhi on caste census after survey shows rising support

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday threw down the gauntlet to the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, asserting that no power can halt the caste census after a survey suggested that 74% of the population was in its favour.

“Modiji, if you are thinking of stopping the caste census, you are dreaming – no power can stop it now!” Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Referring to India Today's ‘Mood of The Nation’ survey, Gandhi added, “Hindustan's order has come - Soon 90% of Indians will support and demand caste census. Implement the order now, or you will see the next prime minister doing it.”

The Congress party earlier posted the survey results for the caste census saying the nation's mood has been revealed.

"Now 74% people say that caste census must be done," the party posted on X.

“Who has how much population in the society? Only by answering this question can everyone's participation be ensured. The clear message of the people of the country is- do caste census, give us our rights.”

What India Today's Mood of the Nation survey says

The latest 'Mood of the Nation' (MOTN) survey conducted by CVoter for India Today magazine revealed that an overwhelming 74% of respondents believe a caste census should be conducted. This marks a significant increase from February 2024, when only 59% supported the idea.

Rahul Gandhi started pressing for a nationwide caste census in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and, with improved numbers in Lok Sabha, the Congress leader has continued to push for it.

On Saturday, Gandhi said 90 per cent people of the country are sitting out of the system and caste-census should be done in their interest.

Addressing the "Samvidhan Samman Sammelan" here, Gandhi said, “90 per cent people are sitting out of the system. They have skill, knowledge but no connections (with the system). That is why we have raised the demand for a caste census.”