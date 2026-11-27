India's sugar closing stocks are likely to shrink to just 2.2 million tonnes in the 2026-27 season, even after factoring in the 1-million-tonne import already underway, leaving little room to rebuild stocks, as production is expected to fall 15% to a decade-low of 26.5 million tonnes, according to industry estimates.

ISMA on Wednesday projected gross sugar production at 26.52 million tonnes in 2026-27, against 31.21 million tonnes in the previous season. (Representative) more less

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With opening stocks estimated at around 3.65 million tonnes, production of 26.5 million tonnes (as estimated by the Indian Sugar Mills Association or ISMA), and 1 million tonnes of imports, total sugar availability would be about 31.15 million tonnes against expected domestic consumption of 29 million tonnes.

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With exports and diversion to ethanol not permitted, this would leave the country with closing stocks of just about 2.2 million tonnes. The industry believes India needs to maintain higher closing stocks to prevent domestic prices from rising significantly.

"A closing stock of around 5 million tonnes is considered a more comfortable level, which would require the government to facilitate additional supplies, including through imports," said GK Sood, chairman of KN Agri Ltd.

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{{^usCountry}} According to a sugar analyst at a commodity research firm, even if production reaches ISMA's estimate of 26.5 million tonnes and opening stocks stand at 3.5 million tonnes, India would have only around 1 million tonnes left after meeting domestic consumption of 29 million tonnes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a sugar analyst at a commodity research firm, even if production reaches ISMA's estimate of 26.5 million tonnes and opening stocks stand at 3.5 million tonnes, India would have only around 1 million tonnes left after meeting domestic consumption of 29 million tonnes. {{/usCountry}}

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"To maintain stocks at least at the same level as 2025-26, you need more than 2.5 million tonnes of imports in 2026-27," the analyst said, adding that the requirement would depend on consumption estimates and the level of stocks the government wants to maintain at the end of the season.

However, sugar prices have remained firm. When closing stocks were around 3.5 million tonnes, retail prices were about ₹60 per kg, up from ₹45 per kg a year earlier, when stocks were around 5 million tonnes.

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ISMA on Wednesday projected gross sugar production at 26.52 million tonnes in 2026-27, against 31.21 million tonnes in the previous season. The decline is expected to be driven largely by lower sugarcane acreage and uneven rainfall in Maharashtra and Karnataka, as well as lower sucrose yield in Uttar Pradesh.

Production in Maharashtra is projected to fall to 8.69 million tonnes from 11.25 million tonnes last season, while Karnataka's output is expected to decline to 4.62 million tonnes from 6.18 million tonnes.

Beyond this season

The concerns, however, extend beyond the current crushing season. Reduced water availability has affected sugarcane planting for the 2027-28 season, particularly in Maharashtra and Karnataka, raising the risk of another production decline.

Market estimates currently point to a further reduction of 2-2.5 million tonnes in sugar output in 2027-28, although the final outcome will depend on the 2027 monsoon, the analyst said.

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An internal report by a multinational company (MNC) has also flagged the risk from El Niño. Drawing on previous El Niño years, the report said sugar production in the crushing season following an El Niño year has historically fallen 15-20% from the previous season.

Applying that trend would imply production of 23-24 million tonnes in 2027-28, the report said, assuming sugar production of about 27.5 million tonnes in the current season. The report cautioned that actual production could differ from these estimates depending on crop conditions.

Import requirement

The Centre had in August permitted duty-free imports of 1 million tonnes of raw sugar under a Tariff Rate Quota.

India's total sugar import requirement could range between 3.2 million and 4 million tonnes in 2026-27, including the 1 million tonnes already permitted, depending on how much the government wants to build stocks to hedge against the risk of another production shortfall in the following season, and whether international prices make imports commercially viable, industry executives said.

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The industry believes the government may have to allow imports of white sugar, in addition to the existing duty-free quota for raw sugar. Import parity will be a key consideration in determining the scale of purchases. The landed cost of imported white sugar at Indian ports was hovering between ₹51 and ₹52 per kg, industry sources said.

Industry participants expect the Centre to consider opening sugar imports more freely as the production outlook weakens.