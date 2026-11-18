IndiGo airlines said in an advisory on Wednesday that all its flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until November 30 due to the prevailing security situation in Saudi Arabia. IndiGo flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah stand cancelled until November 30. (PTI/File)

“In view of the prevailing security situation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, all flights to and from Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh and Dammam have been cancelled until 30 November 2026 (inclusive),” IndiGo posted on X.

The airline said customers are advised to check their flight status on its website before leaving for the airport.

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“Affected customers are being informed through the contact details provided at the time of booking. We remain committed to keeping our customers updated and extending the necessary assistance during this period.”

“We continue to closely monitor developments and assess the situation. The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority.”