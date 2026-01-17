IndiGo fined ₹22 crore by DGCA for mass cancellation mess

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed a fine of ₹22.2 crore on the airline for massive disruption in December, the regulator said in a statement on Saturday. A passenger waits outside the IndiGo Airlines kiosk at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru which is among the worst-hit airports amid the ongoing cancellation crisis of the IndiGo Airlines. (AFP)

The fine comes over a month after the airline regulator constituted a four-member committee to probe widespread disruption between December 3-5. Indigo had witnessed cancellation of 2,507 flights and 1,852 delays.

“Following the large-scale delays and cancellations reported by M/s IndiGo during the period from 3rd to 5th December 2025—resulting in the cancellation of 2,507 flights and delays of 1,852 flights and causing inconvenience to over three lakh passengers stranded at various airports, on the directions of MoCA, a four-member Committee was constituted by DGCA to undertake a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances leading to the operational disruptions of M/s IndiGo,” a statement of the agency said.

The DGCA said that the committee conducted a detailed inquiry and thoroughly studied the network planning, rostering and software being deployed by Indigo for the same.

The primary causes for the disruption, as per the committee, were over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness, deficiencies in system software support, shortcomings in management structure and operational control on the part of the airline.

The DGCA's ₹22.2 crore fine include a daily penalty of ₹30 lakh for 68 days of non-compliance. The total fine includes one-time systemic penalties of ₹1.8 crore. Indigo has also been impose a bank guarantee of ₹50 crore.