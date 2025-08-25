Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
IndiGo flight, with Assam CM on board, diverted to Agartala amid bad weather

ANI |
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 06:16 am IST

A statement from Assam's Chief Minister's Office said that Sarma's flight was diverted to Agartala due to adverse weather conditions.

The IndiGo flight from Dibrugarh to Guwahati carrying Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, which was diverted to Agartala on Sunday due to bad weather in Guwahati, departed from Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport after conditions improved.

Earlier in the day, IndiGo issued a travel advisory highlighting the weather situation in Guwahati. "Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting Guwahati, impacting flights."
Earlier in the day, IndiGo issued a travel advisory highlighting the weather situation in Guwahati. "Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting Guwahati, impacting flights."(PTI)

KC Meena, Director of Agartala Airport, told ANI, "After the weather became permissible, the common flight departed from Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport..."

Earlier in the day, IndiGo issued a travel advisory highlighting the weather situation in Guwahati. "Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting Guwahati, impacting flights."

A statement from Assam's Chief Minister's Office said that Sarma's flight was diverted to Agartala due to adverse weather conditions.

The Guwahati Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 7-day weather forecast for Guwahati City and the neighbourhood.

As per the weekly weather report issued by the Guwahati Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), cloudy weather was predicted over Guwahati from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on August 24. The report also forecasted a high possibility of rain and thunder.

As per the RMC, the weather report for Guwahati for 24-Aug-2025, from 14:30 hrs IST to 20:30 hrs IST, read, "Generally cloudy sky. Rain/thunder is very likely to occur."

