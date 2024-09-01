IndiGo's Jabalpur-Hyderabad flight diverted due to bomb threat

An Indigo flight 6E 7308, operating from Jabalpur to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur on Sunday due to a bomb threat. An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft (Representational photo)(Reuters)

Upon landing in Nagpur, all passengers were disembarked and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated, according to an Indigo statement.

The airline apologised, saying, “Passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Earlier on August 22, a full emergency was declared at Thiruvananthapuram airport following a bomb threat on an Air India flight arriving from Mumbai.

The flight landed at the airport around 8am and was directed to an isolation bay and passengers were safely evacuated by 8.44am.

The threat was communicated by the pilot around 7.30am as the aircraft neared Thiruvananthapuram airport. There were 135 passengers on board.



