 IndiGo's Jabalpur-Hyderabad flight diverted due to bomb threat | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IndiGo's Jabalpur-Hyderabad flight diverted due to bomb threat

ByHT News Desk
Sep 01, 2024 01:21 PM IST

Upon landing in Nagpur, all passengers were disembarked and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated.

An Indigo flight 6E 7308, operating from Jabalpur to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur on Sunday due to a bomb threat.

An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft (Representational photo)(Reuters)
An IndiGo Airlines Airbus A320 aircraft (Representational photo)(Reuters)

Upon landing in Nagpur, all passengers were disembarked and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated, according to an Indigo statement.

The airline apologised, saying, “Passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Earlier on August 22, a full emergency was declared at Thiruvananthapuram airport following a bomb threat on an Air India flight arriving from Mumbai.

The flight landed at the airport around 8am and was directed to an isolation bay and passengers were safely evacuated by 8.44am.

The threat was communicated by the pilot around 7.30am as the aircraft neared Thiruvananthapuram airport. There were 135 passengers on board.

This is a developing story. Check for updates

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / IndiGo's Jabalpur-Hyderabad flight diverted due to bomb threat
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On