‘Indomitable courage, visionary leadership’: Congress pays tribute to Indira Gandhi on 42nd death anniversary

The Congress on Saturday hailed former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, saying she was a "symbol of indomitable courage, unwavering resolve and visionary leadership".

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her 42nd death anniversary. (AICC/ANI Photo)

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes to India's only woman PM Indira Gandhi at her memorial Shakti Sthal here.

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Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with several Congress leaders, also paid homage to her at the 'Indira Gandhi Memorial' at 1, Safdarjung Road, which was the residence of the former PM.

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{{^usCountry}} To pay tributes to his grandmother on her death anniversary, Rahul Gandhi shared a Sanskrit shloka that she had taught him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To pay tributes to his grandmother on her death anniversary, Rahul Gandhi shared a Sanskrit shloka that she had taught him. {{/usCountry}}

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"Sitting on your lap. Holding both your hands. Listening to your voice say these words. Repeating them after you. Asato mÄ sadgamaya tamaso mÄ jyotirgamaya má›tyormÄ amátaáƒ gamaya. OM Shanti, Shanti, Shanti. What a beautiful gift you gave me Dadi. What a gift. I never imagined."

Kharge hailed Indira Gandhi as a symbol of indomitable courage, unwavering resolve and visionary leadership. He said her immense contributions to building a strong and progressive India remain an enduring legacy.

"Her supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of our nation will forever be etched in our collective memory," Kharge said in a post on X in Hindi.

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In another post, Kharge shared a quote of Indira Gandhi and said she was our eternal source of inspiration.

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"Her dedication to safeguarding the unity, integrity, and honour of the nation, and her invaluable contribution to the making of modern India, will forever remain alive in our national consciousness," Kharge said.

"Her courage is our inspiration, her sacrifice our indelible memory," he added.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hailed her grandmother and former PM.

"What a beautiful woman she was! Free as the sky, deep as the ocean, resilient as the earth and brighter than fire," Priyanka Gandhi said.

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The Congress, from its official handle, said, "On the death anniversary of India's first woman Prime Minister, a symbol of indomitable courage and willpower, Smt. Indira Gandhi ji, humble tribute."

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The then prime minister was assassinated by her bodyguards here on this day in 1984. Indira Gandhi was India's first woman prime minister. She was born on November 19, 1917.