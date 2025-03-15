Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indore: 54-year-old cop suffers cardiac arrest, dies on duty on Holi

PTI |
Mar 15, 2025 04:34 PM IST

The cop complained of severe chest pain to his colleagues and was being rushed to Bombay Hospital.

A 54-year-old police inspector deployed for Holi duty suffered a cardiac arrest and died in Indore district, an official said on Saturday.

Cop dies in Indore district after suffering from cardiac arrest during duty on Holi. (Getty Images/representative)
Cop dies in Indore district after suffering from cardiac arrest during duty on Holi. (Getty Images/representative)

Inspector Sanjay Pathak was on duty at communally sensitive Betma town of the district on Friday, Indore additional superintendent of police (rural) Rupesh Dwivedi told PTI.

He said Pathak complained of severe chest pain to his colleagues and was being rushed to Bombay Hospital in Indore but died on the way.

According to police, Pathak hailed from Bhopal.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On