Indore: 54-year-old cop suffers cardiac arrest, dies on duty on Holi

A 54-year-old police inspector deployed for Holi duty suffered a cardiac arrest and died in Indore district, an official said on Saturday. Cop dies in Indore district after suffering from cardiac arrest during duty on Holi. (Getty Images/representative)

Inspector Sanjay Pathak was on duty at communally sensitive Betma town of the district on Friday, Indore additional superintendent of police (rural) Rupesh Dwivedi told PTI.

He said Pathak complained of severe chest pain to his colleagues and was being rushed to Bombay Hospital in Indore but died on the way.

According to police, Pathak hailed from Bhopal.