A 75-year-old man was beaten to death with a cricket bat by his 20-year-old granddaughter in Indore who went to his house in the early hours of Sunday and attacked him. She later told the police that her grandfather sexually abused her when she was a child.

The injured man was taken to Aurobindo hospital, where he died during treatment, police said.

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Ashok Singh Jadon, additional commissioner of police, said an argument with her parents over returning home late triggered the college student’s childhood trauma and she decided to avenge the abuse.

Jadon said the woman went to her grandparents’ house on her motorcycle at 3am on Sunday carrying a cricket bat. “Her grandmother opened the door, and the woman walked straight into his room. She repeatedly struck her grandfather on his head and face 7 to 8 times,” Jadon said.

The grandmother raised an alarm and neighbours rushed in. The injured man was taken to Aurobindo hospital, where he died during treatment, police said.

During her interrogation, she told the police that she lived with her grandparents along with her parents as a young girl. At the time, she alleged, her grandfather, a retired trooper of the Madhya Pradesh’s Special Armed Force, would grope her and touch her inappropriately. When she complained to her parents at that time, they moved out and started staying separately.

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{{^usCountry}} Jadon said trigger for the revenge was a heated argument with her parents late on Saturday over her staying out late. During the debate, the parents scolded her for staying out late and expressed concern for her safety. The woman told them to back off, recalling that when her grandfather abused her as a child at her own home, they hadn’t done anything about it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jadon said trigger for the revenge was a heated argument with her parents late on Saturday over her staying out late. During the debate, the parents scolded her for staying out late and expressed concern for her safety. The woman told them to back off, recalling that when her grandfather abused her as a child at her own home, they hadn’t done anything about it. {{/usCountry}}

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At some point during the argument, she picked up the keys to her motorcycle and left home with a bat.