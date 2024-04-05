Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Baramulla; 1 terrorist killed
Alert troops of the army noticed suspicious movement along the LoC at Sabura Nala Rustam in the Uri area of the district.
The Indian Army, in conjunction with Jammu and Kashmir Police, successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the line of control (LoC) in the Sabura Nala area of the Uri sector. The contact was established with the infiltrators in the early hours of the day, reported ANI quoting people familiar with the development.
The intruders opened firing which was retaliated by the soldiers.
The operation, which is still ongoing at the time of reporting, has seen intense exchanges of fire between the security forces and the terrorists, according to the report. At least one terrorist has been killed in the operation, reported PTI.
The URI sector, situated in the northern part of Jammu and Kashmir, has been a frequent target for infiltration attempts by terrorist elements aiming to disrupt peace and stability in the region.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates
