Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Baramulla; 1 terrorist killed

The Indian Army, in conjunction with Jammu and Kashmir Police, successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by terrorists along the line of control (LoC) in the Sabura Nala area of the Uri sector. The contact was established with the infiltrators in the early hours of the day, reported ANI quoting people familiar with the development. Security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The intruders opened firing which was retaliated by the soldiers.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The operation, which is still ongoing at the time of reporting, has seen intense exchanges of fire between the security forces and the terrorists, according to the report. At least one terrorist has been killed in the operation, reported PTI.

The URI sector, situated in the northern part of Jammu and Kashmir, has been a frequent target for infiltration attempts by terrorist elements aiming to disrupt peace and stability in the region.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates