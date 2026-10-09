Inside Opposition’s 4-point memorandum to President Murmu: What Rahul Gandhi, Kharge demanded

The INDIA bloc’s four-point memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu called for the removal of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, an end to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a return to ballot papers for elections, and a review of polls held over the past two years.

Rahul Gandhi along with Opposition leaders after meeting President Droupadi Murmu. (Rahul Gandhi/X)

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The delegation of Opposition leaders met Murmu on Friday over allegations of ‘vote chori’ (vote theft), seeking her intervention over the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

Read the full memo:

"MEMORANDUM TO THE HON'BLE PRESIDENT OF INDIA

Hon'ble Madam President,

We, the Members of Parliament of the INDIA group representing over 60% of the population of our country, approach you with grave alarm over the manner in which the entire election system and the democratic framework of India has been subverted by Shri Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister and Shri Amit Shah, the Home Minister, stealing from crores of Indians their constitutional Right to Vote. This has destroyed the very foundation of our democracy.

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{{^usCountry}} We have incontrovertible proof that Vote Chori has taken place on a massive scale in election after election. Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Delhi and West Bengal have been stolen. Both the EVMs and the electoral rolls have been completely manipulated by the BJP in several other Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Democracy is being murdered in broad daylight. This is a crime against the nation and the Chief Election Commissioner has blatantly cheated and lied to the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India to cover up this crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} We have incontrovertible proof that Vote Chori has taken place on a massive scale in election after election. Assembly elections in Haryana, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Delhi and West Bengal have been stolen. Both the EVMs and the electoral rolls have been completely manipulated by the BJP in several other Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Democracy is being murdered in broad daylight. This is a crime against the nation and the Chief Election Commissioner has blatantly cheated and lied to the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India to cover up this crime. {{/usCountry}}

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Madam President, the Right to Vote is the foundation of representative democracy enshrined in Article 326 of the Indian Constitution. The Election Commission is its constitutional custodian, not its proprietor. He is answerable to the Constitution of India and not to his political masters. No institution can be permitted to alter the rules governing that right, evade accountability for its decisions, and silence those who demand answers through evasion, repression and criminal conduct.

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We urge you, as the constitutional Head of the Republic, to take cognisance of this grave situation and use your good offices to ensure that the following demands are addressed without delay:

1. Resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner and the repeal of 2023 law that provides life-long immunity to the CEC and ECs.

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2. Immediate suspension of the SIR and immediate restoration of all 13.30 crore voters illegally deleted from electoral rolls.

3. A return to paper ballots for all elections.

4. Repeal all Assembly elections over the last two years in which conclusive evidence of vote chori has been presented.

We approach you because, in moments when every other door has been closed, the people of India look to the Office of the President as the final guardian of that covenant. We appeal to your conscience, to your sense of justice, and to your abiding duty to the people of this Republic. Do not let their voice be silenced.

We expect you as President of our Republic to discharge your duty to protect the Constitution of India decisively."

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Oppn to submit memo at SC

Addressing reporters afterwards, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar had conspired to undermine Indian democracy. He said the memorandum had raised concerns over alleged electoral manipulation across states.

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“I said to President Murmu that proof of ‘election chori’ is known to the country, state after state has been stolen,” Gandhi said, adding that the President had not denied the Opposition’s claims and had sought evidence to support its allegations.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the delegation had sought a return to ballot papers and would provide evidence of alleged electoral manipulation after Murmu asked for proof of ‘vote chori’.

Gandhi also announced that the Opposition would approach the Supreme Court on Monday to meet the Chief Justice of India and submit the memorandum. He reiterated that the INDIA bloc believed the alleged irregularities had affected elections in multiple states.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, said the Opposition’s unity following the meeting. “We are together, we are very strong, we represent more than 60% of people,” she said.

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The meeting came after three consecutive days of INDIA bloc protests in New Delhi demanding Kumar’s resignation and raising concerns over the SIR exercise. The Opposition’s allegations have intensified following reports of internal disagreements among Election Commissioners over decisions linked to electoral roll revision. The Election Commission has maintained that its orders follow established legal and statutory procedures.