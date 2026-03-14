Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Inspection begins for relocation of disaster-hit families from Uttarkashi’s Dharali

    Assistant geologist Pradeep Kumar said a team has so far conducted field inspections of land parcels identified by 30 affected families in the first phase of the process

    Published on: Mar 14, 2026 9:59 PM IST
    By Neeraj Santoshi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The authorities have accelerated the permanent relocation of 115 families from Uttarakhand’s Dharali, months after the flash floods in August last year ravaged it and buried parts of the area under 15 to 20 metres of debris and left scores missing. A geological inspection of the land identified for relocation in Bhatwari began on Saturday, officials said

    The inspection being carried out as part of the relocation process.
    The inspection being carried out as part of the relocation process.

    The administration said the idea is to rehabilitate families whose houses were buried under debris and lack proper residential arrangements.

    Assistant geologist Pradeep Kumar said a team conducted field inspections of land parcels identified by 30 affected families in the first phase of the relocation process. The inspection was carried out in the presence of a revenue sub-inspector and residents, during which the safety, geological characteristics, and long-term stability of the land were carefully assessed.

    Kumar said the exercise is being carried out in coordination with the sub-divisional magistrate of Bhatwari, and a detailed geological report will be submitted to district magistrate Prashant Arya for action and approval of the next phase of the relocation process.

    Officials clarified that the remaining affected families can inform the tehsil office about their proposed land at any time, after which geological inspections of those plots will also be conducted.

    Arya has directed officials to ensure no laxity in the relocation process so that the affected families can receive relief and rehabilitation at the earliest.

    • Neeraj Santoshi
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Neeraj Santoshi

      He is principal correspondent based at Bhopal. He covers environment and wildlife, state administration, BJP and other saffron organisations. He has special interest in social issues based stories.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest at HindustanTime
    News/India News/Inspection Begins For Relocation Of Disaster-hit Families From Uttarkashi’s Dharali
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes