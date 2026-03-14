Inspection begins for relocation of disaster-hit families from Uttarkashi’s Dharali

The authorities have accelerated the permanent relocation of 115 families from Uttarakhand’s Dharali, months after the flash floods in August last year ravaged it and buried parts of the area under 15 to 20 metres of debris and left scores missing. A geological inspection of the land identified for relocation in Bhatwari began on Saturday, officials said The inspection being carried out as part of the relocation process.

The administration said the idea is to rehabilitate families whose houses were buried under debris and lack proper residential arrangements.

Assistant geologist Pradeep Kumar said a team conducted field inspections of land parcels identified by 30 affected families in the first phase of the relocation process. The inspection was carried out in the presence of a revenue sub-inspector and residents, during which the safety, geological characteristics, and long-term stability of the land were carefully assessed.

Kumar said the exercise is being carried out in coordination with the sub-divisional magistrate of Bhatwari, and a detailed geological report will be submitted to district magistrate Prashant Arya for action and approval of the next phase of the relocation process.

Officials clarified that the remaining affected families can inform the tehsil office about their proposed land at any time, after which geological inspections of those plots will also be conducted.

Arya has directed officials to ensure no laxity in the relocation process so that the affected families can receive relief and rehabilitation at the earliest.