From installing CCTVs on campus to setting up control rooms to monitor activities in real time, the Union health ministry has suggested 12 measures to address security concerns in hospitals and medical institutions across the country. Install cameras, train staff on howto tackle threats: Centre to hospitals

In a letter written to hospitals on Tuesday, the health ministry said that government hospitals are more permeable to public compared to private facilities, making it easier for unauthorized individuals to enter freely.

The ministry directed that hospitals install sufficient number of high-resolution CCTV cameras on campus at strategic locations like entrances, exits, corridors, dark spots and sensitive areas, and set-up control rooms to monitor activities on a real-time basis. The control room should have one administrative staff always stationed along with security persons, the ministry said.

It also directed that an adequate number of well-secured duty rooms with basic amenities be provided for female health professionals.

“Deployment of lady health professionals at night should be preferably done in more than one number. They should be escorted in premises while on duty and proper arrangement of secured transport should be made for them for any movement at night,” read the directive.

The ministry also asked hospitals to make appropriate arrangements to ensure that all visitors are screened by employing adequate number of well-trained security guards for proper monitoring, patrolling, and surveillance of the premises.

The letter also mentioned training all hospital staff, including doctors and nurses in recognising and responding to security threats.

“Hospitals sometime become targetted by acts of violence, including assault on staff, which can be related to disputes, dissatisfaction with medical care, or external criminal activities. Ensuring safety of healthcare professionals is vital… Addressing these concerns requires a comprehensive approach to security that balances accessibility with effective measures to protect patients, staff and integrity of the facility,” read the health ministry’s letter.

The directives have come days after a 31-year-old trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on August 9 which has led to protests across the country, and disruption in health care services are doctors have taken to the streets seeking better facilities and security measures for healthcare workers.