Intelligence Bureau officer found dead on railway track in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram

ANI |
Mar 25, 2025 01:43 PM IST

The loco pilot of a train told Pettah police that he saw a woman jumping onto the railway tracks. Police suspect this to be a suicide case. 

A 24-year-old Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, Megha, was found dead on the railway tracks near Pettah railway station on Monday morning.

The deceased IB officer was a native of Koodal in Pathanamthitta,(Representative Image/Shutterstock)
The deceased IB officer was a native of Koodal in Pathanamthitta,(Representative Image/Shutterstock)

As per Pettah Police, Megha was a native of Koodal in Pathanamthitta, staying near Pettah as a paying guest. It is a suspected suicide case.

The loco pilot of a train told the police that he saw a woman jumping onto the railway tracks. Her body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem.

Pettah police are investigating the case.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
