‘Introspect, utilise opportunity to discuss issues’: PM Modi tells MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged members of Parliament (MPs) to utilise the opportunity given to them to discuss issues in Parliament and said that those who have developed a habit of disrupting House proceedings should introspect. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses media persons on the opening day of the Budget Session at Parliament House in Delhi on Wednesday. (Bloomberg)

“In the last ten years, people ran Parliament however it suited them, but I will say that those MPs who have developed a habit to disrupt House proceedings should introspect. These MPs can ask their people in the constituency- some might not even know the names of these MPs and might not even recall what they did,” Modi said adding that those MPs who brought a negative mindset and created disorder in Parliament would be hardly remembered.

The suspension of 11 Rajya Sabha MPs, held guilty of breach of privilege by a Rajya Sabha committee, was revoked on Tuesday. The revocation came after Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar invoked his authority to end the suspension of members.

“But this Budget session is an opportunity for them to remorse and leave some good footprints. I would urge them to not let this opportunity go, and utilise it to its fullest,” he said.

146 MPs - including members of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - were suspended last month during the Winter Session of Parliament for staging protests in demand of a statement by Union home minister Amit Shah on the December 13 security breach in Parliament.

Ahead of the President of India’s address, PM Modi also hailed the “Nari Shakti”.

“Today the budget sessions are starting with the guidance of President Droupadi Murmu and tomorrow (finance ṁinister) Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget. This is in a way the realisation of women power in India,” Modi said.

The interim budget is seen as a stop-gap financial plan during an election year, aimed at meeting immediate financial needs before a new government is formed. The full-fledged Union budget will only be released after the elections, which will take place between April and May.