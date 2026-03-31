Iran, Khamenei get a surprise Indian backer in war against US & Israel — Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Ramdev has displayed a stern stance against the US and Israel in their war on Iran, in a video now going viral. He was asked on a news YV show if India should stand with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu or on the side of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei who was killed on the first day of the war on February 28. Yoga guru Ramdev spoke in favour of Iran, and called Trump and Netanyahu war criminals, on a TV show last week. (PTI File Photo)

“You can kill a person, but you cannot kill his ideas, his philosophy, his mindset, his spirit, or his valour and heroism,” replied Ramdev, known to be a prominent Hindu spiritual leader, a ‘baba’, and ayurveda proponent in India.

His stance for Iran comes even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi — whom Ramdev has backed over the years — has been facing criticism for allegedly standing with Israel, particularly because he visited the country two days before the war began. Officially, India has professed “strategic autonomy”.

Ramdev said on the TV show last week, speaking in Hindi, “I don't know a great deal about Iran, but I do know this much: These (Iranians) are people from the actual lineage of Prophet Muhammad — known as Shia (sect of Muslims) — and no one can make them bow down; no one can wipe them out; and no one can defeat them.”

He said that at of Iran's population of roughly 90 million, “more than 10 million people embrace Khamenei's ideology with their entire being”.

“So, how could you possibly eradicate that?” Ramdev argued.