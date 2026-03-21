Iran's roster of doctorates: From philosophy to law to self-defence doctrine, Islamic regime's leaders hold varied PhDs

When Iran appointed veteran military leader Hossein Dehghan as its new national security and intelligence chief this week, succeeding Ali Larijani who was killed in an American-Israeli military strike, the regime moved seamlessly from one doctorate-holder to another. Ali Larijani, considered a relatively soft leader, held the top position in security and intelligence for Iran before he was killed by Israel; he's been replaced by Hossein Dehghan, who is seen as more aggressive leader. (Photos: Wiki, AFP File)

Ali Larijani had a PhD in Western philosophy. Dehghan has a PhD in public administration. The handover was, in that sense, entirely typical of how the Islamic Republic has staffed its upper reaches for nearly five decades.

Across its presidents, foreign ministers, military commanders and senior officials, the cleric-led, religion-driven regime that replaced the despotic Shah in 1979 has among its ranks a striking number of people with advanced university degrees.

Some earned them in the UK; some in the US even. Many got their PhD from the Tehran University or at institutions the regime built specifically for the purpose. Their subjects range from the rationalist ideas of 18th-century German philosopher Immanuel Kant, to Islamic jurisprudence, to international self-defence.

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Philosophy PhD killed by Israel For decades, Ali Larijani was described as the “calm, pragmatic face” of the Iranian establishment. He wrote at least three books on Kant, and also negotiated nuclear deals with the West.

He held a bachelor's degree in mathematics and computer science, and pursued both a master's degree and a doctorate in Western philosophy at the University of Tehran, writing his thesis on Kant.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council, of which he was secretary, referred to him as "God's righteous servant, Martyr Dr Ali Larijani". The title ‘Doctor’ for his formal education sat next to ‘Martyr’, a word with more religious connotations. In practice, within the Ayatollah-led regime, this does not constitute a contradiction.

Hamidreza Azizi, a visiting fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, told CNN about Larijani after the killing: "The Islamic Republic is designed to survive the loss of individuals, but figures with such diversified experience are not easy to replace. He was a true insider who spent decades at the centre of the system, which gave him credibility across different parts of the elite."

Management PhD who came after Larijani Dehghan holds a master's degree in metallurgy and a PhD in public administration from Tehran University. He is a very different figure, analysts say.

According to a terror tracker portal, Counter Extremism Project, he is considered a key figure in the formation of Hezbollah in Lebanon, modelling it after the elite Iranian military wing, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or IRGC. He was also among the chief decision-makers of the Iran-Iraq war, 1980-88.

His interface with the West is limited, though.

On that count, Iran's current foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, has been a regular as a spokesman of the regime particularly during the war.

British PhD at the foreign ministry Araghchi, whose nightly appearances on CNN, ABC and other channels have made him a household name among avid news consumers, carries a British university degree.

Araghchi earned his PhD in Politics and Government from the University of Kent in 1996 under the supervision of Professor David McLellan, a British scholar of Marxism. His dissertation analysed how the Western concept of political participation can coexist with the Islamic principle that sovereignty belongs to God alone, according to Barbara Slavin, Distinguished Fellow at the think tank Stimson Centre in Washington.

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She wrote: “Araghchi's dissertation, 'The Evolution of the Concept of Political Participation in Twentieth-Century Islamic Political Thought,' analyzes the compatibility of the Western concept of political participation with religion in Islamic societies. Araghchi concludes that modern Islamic political thought has sought to reconcile the absolute sovereignty of God with popular sovereignty, integrating elements of Western democracy with Islamic principles to create democratic institutions within the framework of Islamic law.”