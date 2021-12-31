e-paper
Home / World News / Iran minister Javad Zarif accuses US of fabricating war pretext

Iran minister Javad Zarif accuses US of fabricating war pretext

He vowed Tehran would defend itself even though it does not seek war.

world Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 19:07 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Tehran
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks to mediapersons.
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks to mediapersons. (via REUTERS)
         

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the United States on Thursday of trying to fabricate a pretext for attacking Iran, and vowed Tehran would defend itself even though it does not seek war.

“(President) @realDonaldTrump & cohorts waste billions to fly B52s & send armadas to OUR region. Intelligence from Iraq indicate plot to FABRICATE pretext for war,” Zarif said in a tweet.

“Iran doesn’t seek war but will OPENLY & DIRECTLY defend its people, security & vital interests”, he wrote.

