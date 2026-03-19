'Unacceptable': China condemns killing of Iran's Larijani, other leaders
Larijani was the highest-profile Iranian killed since supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other senior figures died during a wave of US and Israeli strikes.
Updated on: Mar 19, 2026 1:50 PM IST
AFP
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China condemned on Thursday the killing of Iranian national security chief Ali Larijani by an Israeli air strike, calling it "unacceptable".
Beijing is a close partner of Iran but has also criticised Tehran's strikes against Gulf states housing US military bases.
Larijani was the highest-profile Iranian killed since supreme leader Ali Khamenei and other senior figures died during a wave of US and Israeli strikes when the war started on February 28.
"We have always opposed the use of force in international relations. The acts of killing Iranian state leaders and attacking civilian targets are even more unacceptable," China's foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a news conference when asked about Larijani's death.