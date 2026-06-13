Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei to be buried on July 9: Report

The state funeral for Iran's former supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei is expected to be a week long event with processions and ceremonies scheduled across multiple cities. The office responsible for preserving and publishing the works of the late leader has now released the full schedule, as per Iranian state news agency Press TV. Iran's former Supreme Leader's Ayatollah Khamenei to be laid to rest at Imam Reza shrine on July 9 after multi-city funeral ceremonies (AFP)

Ayatollah was assassinated by the US military forces at his residence in Tehran on February 28. The aggression also resulted in the assassination of several other top military commanders.

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Khamenei's funeral schedule As per a statement issued by Khamenei's office, farewell ceremonies are expected to be held Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla on July 4 and 5, corresponding to the 19th and 20th days of Muharram, said the report. A funeral procession is expected to be held in Tehran on July 6, followed by another procession in the holy city of Qom on July 7.

The holy city of Mashhad will host the final funeral ceremony on July 9 which coincides the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Sajjad (AS). The former leader's body will then be laid to rest at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

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“All noble and dear people, the free people of the world, followers of the school of Islam, and those interested in Iran” have been invited to attend the event, as per the organisers' statement. An outpouring of public participation is expected on the occasion.

In addition, the statement thanked government bodies and popular groups for their extensive preparations, placing the onus of organising on people themselves as “the true owners of the morning”.

Iran's Assembly of Experts, a body of 88 clerics, declared Khamenei's son Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as his successor days after the former's assassination, making him the Islamic Revolution's third leader.

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Efforts are currently underway to broker a peace agreement to halt the West Asia conflict which has choked the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipment passage, which has flared up global fuel prices.