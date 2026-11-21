An old iron chest, discovered buried on the premises of Lalbagh Palace in Madhya Pradesh's Indore during pathway construction, has sparked curiosity and competing ownership claims, prompting the state Archaeology Department to begin verifying and opening it.

The archaeology department plans to place the chest in the Rajwada gallery after examination. The gallery already houses 14 similar chests. (Representative) more less

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The chest was unearthed when labourers levelling the ground for a pathway struck a metal object with a spade last week. Further digging revealed a heavily rusted iron chest weighing more than 100 kg.

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“Labourers were levelling the ground for a pathway when a spade hit an iron object. On digging, a rusted chest was found. The chest has no handle, its key is missing, and it weighs over 100 kg,” state archaeology department deputy director KL Dabi said.

The discovery has attracted public attention amid speculation that the chest could be linked to the Holkar royal family. However, officials said its age and origin are yet to be established.

Two claims made

Two claims have already been made over the chest. The Khasgi Trust, associated with the Holkar family, has written to the archaeology department seeking that the chest be opened in its presence.

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{{^usCountry}} A woman from Guna, Vandana Soni, has also staked a claim to the chest, alleging that it belonged to her mother, Manorama Soni. According to her, the chest was brought from their ancestral home in Guna to Indore and was abandoned at the palace years ago. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A woman from Guna, Vandana Soni, has also staked a claim to the chest, alleging that it belonged to her mother, Manorama Soni. According to her, the chest was brought from their ancestral home in Guna to Indore and was abandoned at the palace years ago. {{/usCountry}}

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“I don’t possess ownership documents, but have evidence supporting her assertion," she told the media.

Dabi said the department has received representations from both claimants.

"Some reports have dated it to around 1900. We received letters from the Khasgi Trust and a woman, but claimants will have to visit the office and submit proof of ownership," he said.

HT reached out to the Khasgi Trust, and their response is awaited.

The State Archaeology Department said the chest does not figure in any government record.

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Officials said the chest will first be chemically cleaned. Experts will then prepare a new key to open it in the presence of the claimants, with the entire process being videographed.

Under the Treasure Trove Act, 1878, any valuable object discovered during excavation must be reported in writing to the district collector, who then allows claimants four to six months to establish ownership.

The archaeology department plans to place the chest in the Rajwada gallery after examination. The gallery already houses 14 similar chests.

Built over 130 years ago by Tukojirao Holkar III, Lalbagh Palace spans 72 acres and is known for its European architecture, often compared to London's Buckingham Palace. The Holkar royal family resided there until 1978.

The palace was acquired by the Madhya Pradesh Archaeology Department from the Usharaje Trust in 1987 for ₹65 lakh and was opened to the public the following year by then chief minister Arjun Singh. Renovation work at the site is currently underway under the Indore Smart City project.

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