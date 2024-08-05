Is Centre bringing Waqf reforms? Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's 'touch me not' response

Reacting to reports that the Centre is planning to reform the Waqf system, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said reforms were needed to put an end to what he called the "touch me not thinking". Former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi(PTI file photo)

"It's needed to take out the Waqf system from the 'touch me not' thinking. Neither it's good for the country nor for the community to impose a communal mentality over inclusive reform. It's good for both -Waqf and 'waqt', to find a logical solution to a long pending problem... I don't know what the actual proposal is from the government but I believe that it's needed," he said.

According to unconfirmed reports, the Centre is all set to make amendments to the Waqf Act to ensure more accountability and transparency in the functioning of Waqf boards and the mandatory inclusion of women in these bodies.

An amendment bill will be passed, per the reports, which will make it mandatory for Waqf boards to reveal the actual valuations of the properties they hold. They will also be required to register their properties with district collectors, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, one of the most prominent Muslim bodies in the country, said on Sunday it would not tolerate any interference with the legal status and the powers of the Waqf boards.

It urged the allies of the ruling National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition to reject any potential attempts to pass such amendments in the Parliament.

AIMPLB spokesperson S Q R Ilyas appealed to all Muslim organisations to unite against the "malicious act of the government".

"The All India Muslim Personal Law Board deems it necessary to make it clear that any change in the Wakf Act, 2013 which alters the nature of Waqf properties or makes it easier for the government or any individual to usurp the same will not be acceptable," Ilyas said.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said any bill regarding this must be presented before the Opposition and NDA allies JDU, and TDP, before being tabled in the Parliament.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said no Cabinet minister has confirmed that such a bill will be tabled.

"We know BJP has a habit of derailing, they have come up with this new gimmick to divert attention from serious issues of the country," she added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI