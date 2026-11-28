Actor Prakash Raj on Saturday termed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's stance on delimitation as an “act of betrayal”, while urging party chief MK Stalin to rethink the decision to support the Centre's proposed bill on it. Raj said the stand went against the principles that DMK had long championed, while accusing the party of “aiding communalism”.

Prakash Raj directly addressed DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin in his video, alleging that the proposed bill was “extremely dangerous.” (ANI) more less

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The remarks came hours after the DMK on Saturday said it will support the delimitation bill proposed by the Centre, adding that the core demands of the party were included in the proposed bill.

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Raj called the DMK's stance a "selfish decision, saying, “The DMK, which once made everyone aware of these dangers, is now aiding communalism—is this not an act of betrayal.”

Deep Dive Why did Prakash Raj call the DMK’s support for the delimitation bill a betrayal? Raj said the decision went against principles the DMK had long championed, including states’ rights. He also alleged that supporting the bill would aid communalism and betray the public. Why is the DMK supporting the proposed delimitation bill? MK Stalin said the revised bill included the DMK’s demands: a 50% increase in constituencies for all states based on the 1971 population. The party said it would support the proposal because those demands had been accepted. What conditions did MK Stalin set for the DMK’s support on delimitation? Stalin said Tamil Nadu’s share of Lok Sabha seats should remain at 7.18% even if the total number of constituencies rises. The DMK also sought to freeze the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among states for another 25 years.

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{{^usCountry}} The government has called for a special Parliament session from November 30 to December 3, wherein it will table the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 and the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has called for a special Parliament session from November 30 to December 3, wherein it will table the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026 and the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill. {{/usCountry}}

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The latter seeks to amend constitutional provisions to enable the implementation of the one-third quota for women after the first delimitation exercise following its commencement.

‘Consider how you want the next generation to perceive you’

Prakash Raj, in a video posted to his official X handle, urged the DMK to consider how they want to be perceived by the next generation, adding that their decision will shape the future.

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In the video, wherein Raj directly addressed DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin, he alleged that the proposed bill was “extremely dangerous.”

“Mr. Stalin, the delimitation bill — which the BJP is rushing through with amendments — is extremely dangerous,” Raj said. He added that the proposed legislation “goes against the principles of religion, language, and ethnicity, and threatens the sovereignty of this nation.”

He said the DMK would be making a “historic blunder” if it supports the bill, while claiming that it “betrays the people at large.”

“This decision, which betrays the people at large, cannot be accepted. The DMK, which fought for states’ rights and showed the way for the rest of India, must not make a decision that becomes a historic blunder,” Raj said.

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In the caption of his post, Raj said, “A request to Thiru Stalin sir. In the interest of the nation, please reconsider your support to #DelimitationBill.”

Also Read | 'No change in NCP-SP's INDIA bloc standing if it supports delimitation’: Rahul Gandhi

‘50% increase in constituencies based strictly on 1971 population’: Stalin

Stalin said that the proposed delimitation bill, which will be tabled during the upcoming Parliament session, has accepted the ‘fair delimitation’ demands put forth by his party.

“One must pause and think without getting carried away about what would happen if we were to miss out on this Delimitation Bill, which provides a 50 per cent increase in constituencies for all states based strictly on the 1971 population,” he said.

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The DMK chief had earlier reiterated two demands in regards to delimitation – that Tamil Nadu’s share of Lok Sabha seats remain at 7.18% even if the total number of constituencies is increased, and that the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among states, based on the 1971 Census, be frozen for another 25 years.