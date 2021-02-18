IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Israel researchers test drug to prevent severe Covid cases
A medical worker prepares to administer a second vaccination injection against the coronavirus disease at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Reuters)
A medical worker prepares to administer a second vaccination injection against the coronavirus disease at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Reuters)
india news

Israel researchers test drug to prevent severe Covid cases

Researchers said that there was a marked improvement in their oxygen saturation and respiratory rate after the drug was administered for five days.
READ FULL STORY
By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:02 AM IST

Researchers from Israel claim to have developed a drug that can help modulate the immune system and prevent a cytokine storm – a condition in which the body’s immune response goes into an overdrive and starts attacking its own tissues and organs – in patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). It is the cytokine storm that leads to the deaths of most patients with the viral infection.

The drug, which is inhaled just like asthma medication, has been administered to 35 Covid-19 patients in different doses at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center–Ichilov Hospital. The researchers said that there was a marked improvement in their oxygen saturation and respiratory rate after the drug was administered for five days.

Read more: In one US city, coronavirus vaccines for everyone 18 and over

The last patient to have been administered the medicine is still under follow-up after which the researchers will publish the data, they said in an online press briefing on Wednesday.

The drug uses enriched exosomes released by cell membranes for intercellular communication from a protein called CD24. This, the researchers hypothesise, prevents the inflammatory stimuli from interacting with the body’s immune cells as well as blocking the receptor that regulates the body’s immune response to the tissue injuries.

“This gives us a lot of hope. However, we cannot say it is an effective drug till we have studies comparing the therapy with placebo in randomised control trial. Our solution is fast and efficient as it can be given nasally and goes directly to the lungs. It is also easy to produce. Once proven, we can supply it to the world within a few months,” said professor Nadir Arber, Director of the Integrated Cancer Prevention Centre at the hospital.

Read more: When will Covid-19 vaccine be available in open market? AIIMS Director answers

The doctors have not seen any side effects of the drug in the 35 patients, they said. The researchers are currently looking at collaborations with other countries for the phase II and III trials of the drug.

In pre-clinical trials on mice, the doctors also noticed that there weren’t any lung lesions, according to the research. In Covid-19 patients, the cytokine storm damages the lung tissue, which while healing hardens, leading to a condition called Fibrosis that reduces the capacity of the lungs.

Watch: Covid update: India invites Pakistan; UK to infect volunteers; new flight rules


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccine
Close
Foreign envoys, on their visit to Jammu and Kashmir, pose for photograph during their visit to the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. (ANI)
Foreign envoys, on their visit to Jammu and Kashmir, pose for photograph during their visit to the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar. (ANI)
india news

24 diplomats visit J&K in third delegation since Article 370 move

By Mir Ehsan, Rezaul H Laskar, Srinagar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:19 AM IST
The group includes European Union (EU) ambassador Ugo Astuto, and ambassadors of key European states such as French envoy Emmanuel Lenain, Italian envoy Vincenzo de Luca, Swedish envoy Klas Molin, Irish envoy Brendan Ward and Dutch envoy Marten van den Berg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A medical worker prepares to administer a second vaccination injection against the coronavirus disease at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Reuters)
A medical worker prepares to administer a second vaccination injection against the coronavirus disease at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov Hospital) in Tel Aviv, Israel.(Reuters)
india news

Israel researchers test drug to prevent severe Covid cases

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:02 AM IST
Researchers said that there was a marked improvement in their oxygen saturation and respiratory rate after the drug was administered for five days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Nitish Kumar said that Bihar already has clearly identified backward classes and extremely backward classes since earlier days. (ANI PHOTO).
CM Nitish Kumar said that Bihar already has clearly identified backward classes and extremely backward classes since earlier days. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar once again bats for caste-based census

By Arun Kumar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:48 AM IST
  • Kumar’s statement is significant in the wake of the Justice Rohini Commission’s proposal for sub-categorisation of reservation for other backward castes (OBCs) in the government sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives to attend the Budget session, in Guwahati. (ANI)
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma arrives to attend the Budget session, in Guwahati. (ANI)
india news

Panel's recommendations far from legal reality, can't be implemented: Himanta

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:45 AM IST
As per the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the culture, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Warning systems failed both at Rishi Ganga and Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project. The India Meteorological Department doesn't yet have any weather monitoring stations in the higher reaches of the mountains.(PTI)
Warning systems failed both at Rishi Ganga and Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project. The India Meteorological Department doesn't yet have any weather monitoring stations in the higher reaches of the mountains.(PTI)
india news

Uttarakhand fails to deliver early warning system 8 years after it was promised

By Jayashree Nandi, Joshimath
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:27 AM IST
The decision to install an early warning system comes nearly 8 years after the Union environment ministry had said in an affidavit that Uttarakhand urgently needed a flood forecasting network. An expert panel appointed in 2013 had observed that lack of disaster preparedness was a dangerous lacuna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rescue and restoration work continues at damaged Tapovan barrage, weeks after the glacier burst at Joshimath which triggered a massive flash flood on Feb. 7, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand,(PTI)
Rescue and restoration work continues at damaged Tapovan barrage, weeks after the glacier burst at Joshimath which triggered a massive flash flood on Feb. 7, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand,(PTI)
india news

Centre denies Char Dham road expansion link to Chamoli disaster

By Abraham Thomas, Neeraj Santoshi, New Delhi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:23 AM IST
The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) data submitted to the HPC have identified 161 sensitive locations in 574 km (on NH-94 Rishikesh to Uttarkashi, NH-58 Rishikesh to Mana and NH-125 Tanakpur to Pithoragarh), about one location every 3.5 km.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry Assembly Leader of Opposition Thiru N. Rangasamy along with a delegation of MLAs submits a letter to Lt. Governor to direct Chief Minister proving the majority in the assembly at Raj Niwas, in Puducherry.(ANI)
Puducherry Assembly Leader of Opposition Thiru N. Rangasamy along with a delegation of MLAs submits a letter to Lt. Governor to direct Chief Minister proving the majority in the assembly at Raj Niwas, in Puducherry.(ANI)
india news

Opposition in Puducherry calls for a floor test

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The Opposition comprises the All India NR Congress, a splinter group of Rangasamy that holds seven seats, and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which has four members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the guidelines, all international travellers, except those coming on flights originating from the United Kingdom, Europe and Middle East, will require to submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal along with a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report prior to travel.
According to the guidelines, all international travellers, except those coming on flights originating from the United Kingdom, Europe and Middle East, will require to submit a self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal along with a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report prior to travel.
india news

Centre issues new SOPs for international arrivals amid new Covid strains

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The latest rules will come into effect from 23:59 hours on February 22 and will be in force till further orders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India(File photo)
Supreme Court of India(File photo)
india news

SC allows NGO to challenge MP, Himachal anti-conversion laws

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:38 AM IST
In addition, the court also allowed the Muslim organization Jamait Ulama-i-Hind, to intervene in the proceedings. The organization alleged the laws led to the harassment of a large number of Muslim men and hence there was a need to oppose the legislation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A New Delhi court acquitted Ramani of criminal defamation after she accused a former editor-turned-politician and junior external affairs minister of sexual harassment. M.J. Akbar, now 70, filed a case against Ramani in Oct. 2018, denying the allegations as “false, baseless and wild.”(AP)
A New Delhi court acquitted Ramani of criminal defamation after she accused a former editor-turned-politician and junior external affairs minister of sexual harassment. M.J. Akbar, now 70, filed a case against Ramani in Oct. 2018, denying the allegations as “false, baseless and wild.”(AP)
india news

Journalist Priya Ramani acquitted in defamation case

By Richa banka, Dhamini Ratnam, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Shortly after the verdict, delivered at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court, Ramani said it would “encourage more women to speak up”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police seen at the crime scene in UP. (HT Photo)
The police seen at the crime scene in UP. (HT Photo)
india news

Tied with dupatta, 3 girls found unconscious in Uttar Pradesh field; 2 dead

By Haider Naqvi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:25 AM IST
SP Unnao Anand Kulkarni said the girls had left the house around 3 pm to collect fodder from the family fields.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Yash Dasgupta joined the BJP in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTO).
Actor Yash Dasgupta joined the BJP in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Samir Jana/HT PHOTO).
india news

Popular Bengali actor joins BJP, another movie veteran and TMC MLA wants to quit

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:06 AM IST
  • A day after Bengal’s most popular actor and Bollywood veteran Mithun Chakraborty made headlines by hosting RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at his Mumbai bungalow, the Bengal unit of the BJP made noticeable inroads into Tollywood, as the state’s movie industry is popularly called.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal during a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. (Reuters)
Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal during a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. (Reuters)
india news

India calls for 'fresh' trade talks with US

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:41 AM IST
Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said Wednesday he will “engage with the new USTR (US trade representative) to try and put together a fresh package. I think the old one is now off the table.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The accused were taken in police custody and were thoroughly interrogated as part of the investigation, the NIA release said.(File photo)
The accused were taken in police custody and were thoroughly interrogated as part of the investigation, the NIA release said.(File photo)
india news

Bengaluru dacoity cases: NIA files chargesheet against 11 JMB terrorists 

Edited by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:03 PM IST
Earlier, four cases were registered in this regard after members of JMB hatched a conspiracy in February 2018 to raise funds for the organisation on the pretext of 'Maal-e-Ganimat'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.(Milind Saurkar/HT File)
Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.(Milind Saurkar/HT File)
india news

Rajyvardhan Singh Rathore becomes latest BJP leader to join Koo

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:55 PM IST
  • Responding to the app, Rathore asked his followers if he should move to Koo. The ‘suspense’ finally came to an end with the former Army officer confirming using the new app as he posted a screenshot of his first post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP