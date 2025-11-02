ISRO Rocket Launch Today Live Updates: Heaviest ever satellite to be launched from Indian soil today

Live

ISRO Rocket Launch Today Live Updates: Ahead of the lift-off, the 43.5 metre tall LVM3-M5 rocket was fully assembled and integrated with the spacecraft

ISRO Rocket Launch Today Live Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its heaviest communication satellite on Sunday. The satellite, CMS-03, is reportedly the heaviest ever launched from Indian soil into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), according to the PTI news agency. The spacecraft will be launched aboard the LVM3-M5 rocket, also dubbed ‘Bahubali’ for its heavy-lift capabilities. The LVM3 is a three-stage launch vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons (S200), a liquid propellant core stage (L110) and a cryogenic stage (C25). The vehicle grants ISRO self-reliance in launching heavier communication satellites weighing up to 4,000 kg in GTO. In the update, ISRO said, “All systems are GO as we move closer to liftoff!” The lift-off has been scheduled for 5:26 PM Sunday. Ahead of the lift-off, the 43.5 metre tall LVM3-M5 rocket was fully assembled and integrated with the spacecraft and later shifted to the second launch pad for undertaking pre-launch operations, PTI reported. The LVM3 is also referred to as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII by ISRO scientists. The LVM3-M5 is the fifth operational flight, the space agency said. ...Read More

