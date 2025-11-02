ISRO Rocket Launch Today Live Updates: Heaviest ever satellite to be launched from Indian soil today
ISRO Rocket Launch Today Live Updates: The LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-3) is the new heavy-lift launch vehicle, which will be used for placing CMS-03, which weighs about 4,410 kg and is a multi-band communication satellite, in GTO in a cost-effective manner.
ISRO Rocket Launch Today Live Updates: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its heaviest communication satellite on Sunday. The satellite, CMS-03, is reportedly the heaviest ever launched from Indian soil into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), according to the PTI news agency. The spacecraft will be launched aboard the LVM3-M5 rocket, also dubbed ‘Bahubali’ for its heavy-lift capabilities. The LVM3 is a three-stage launch vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons (S200), a liquid propellant core stage (L110) and a cryogenic stage (C25). The vehicle grants ISRO self-reliance in launching heavier communication satellites weighing up to 4,000 kg in GTO....Read More
In the update, ISRO said, “All systems are GO as we move closer to liftoff!” The lift-off has been scheduled for 5:26 PM Sunday.
Ahead of the lift-off, the 43.5 metre tall LVM3-M5 rocket was fully assembled and integrated with the spacecraft and later shifted to the second launch pad for undertaking pre-launch operations, PTI reported. The LVM3 is also referred to as the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) MkIII by ISRO scientists. The LVM3-M5 is the fifth operational flight, the space agency said.
ISRO Rocket Launch Today Live Updates: Details on time and where to watch the lift-off
ISRO Rocket Launch Today Live Updates: The three stages of the ‘Bahubali’ rocket
The two S-200 solid rocket boosters, located on the sides of the rocket, provide the thrust required for liftoff. The S200 boosters are developed at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram.
The third stage is the L110 Liquid Stage, powered by two Vikas engines designed and developed at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre.
ISRO Rocket Launch Today Live Updates: The launch vehicle's previous mission
The previous mission of the LVM-3 rocket was the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3, in which India became the first country to land successfully near the lunar South Pole in 2023, according to ISRO.
ISRO Rocket Launch Today Live Updates: What is the launch vehicle nicknamed?
The CMS-03 satellite will travel onboard the 43.5 metre tall LVM3-M5 rocket, dubbed as 'Bahubali' for its heavy-lift capability.
ISRO Rocket Launch Today Live Updates: What is CM-03 and how heavy is it?
CMS-03 weighs about 4,410 kg and is a a multi-band communication satellite.
ISRO Rocket Launch Today Live Updates: What is the mission objective?
The mission objective for Sunday's launch is that the CMS-03 will provide services over a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass, according to ISRO. While it has been speculated that the satellite’s applications include military surveillance, there has been no official word from ISRO on the matter.