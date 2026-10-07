Issue notices to KCR, kin over alleged land record irregularities: Revanth Reddy

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered officials to issue notices to his predecessor, K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, and his family members over alleged irregularities in records related to land adjacent to their farmhouse in Erravelli village in Telangana’s Siddipet.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy last month promised an inquiry into KCR and his family’s alleged encroachment of land. (ANI)

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He issued the directions late Tuesday after reviewing an investigation into the matter. Chief secretary Sanjay Jaju led a committee that looked into alleged irregularities.

Reddy constituted the committee after alleging in the state assembly last month that KCR and his family own land exceeding the limits prescribed under the Telangana Land Reforms (Ceiling on Agricultural Holdings) Act. He promised an inquiry into KCR and his family’s alleged encroachment of government land.

Officials surveyed the land in Erravalli and found the farmhouse was adjacent to survey number 325, where the “missing” 45 acres were reported.

Reddy was quoted as telling officials that 388 acres were recorded under survey number 325 in Erravalli as per the records. “The latest survey conducted by the revenue authorities could identify only 343 acres, leaving a discrepancy of 45 acres,” said a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO). “The chief minister directed the authorities to issue notices to the concerned landholders, including KCR and his family members, and obtain their land records as part of the inquiry.”

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{{^usCountry}} Reddy ordered officials to identify the “missing” 45 acres of land in Erravalli and the adjacent villages. He instructed them to take steps to distribute the government land identified under survey number 325 to eligible local farmers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reddy ordered officials to identify the “missing” 45 acres of land in Erravalli and the adjacent villages. He instructed them to take steps to distribute the government land identified under survey number 325 to eligible local farmers. {{/usCountry}}

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Reddy separately directed the district administration to establish a “martyrs’ colony” for the families of those who died during the movement for the separate state of Telangana. The housing department has been entrusted with the responsibility of developing the colony.

Reddy directed officials to complete the project by June 2, Telangana Formation Day.