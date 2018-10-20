J&K municipal polls: Congress wins Anantnag, sweeps Leh, BJP makes its mark in Valley

The Congress won two prominent Municipal Councils of Kashmir, while BJP for the first time managed to win few committees in a contest in the four-phase election to local bodies as counting began early Saturday morning amid tight security at various centres.

The elections saw abysmal voter turnout with just four per cent of them casting their votes in Kashmir while Ladakh and Jammu regions saw good participation.

In Baramulla Municipal Council, Congress won 12, while BJP came second with five seats.

In South Kashmir’s Anantnag Municipal Council, Congress bagged 20 out of 23 wards while the BJP won in three wards.

In Uri while Congress won six wards, while independents managed to secure 7 wards in the 13-member committee. In Watergam BJP won eight seats unopposed and one seat was bagged by an independent candidate.

In Leh Municipality, Congress swept all 13 seats. The party won five wards in Kargil while independents were declared elected to six wards. The BJP drew a blank in Leh and Kargil.

In Srinagar Municipal Corporation so far Congress has won 2 seats and BJP won a single seat as counting is going on 74 seats.

The BJP won opposed in 12 wards in Shopian while five wards in the district did not have any nominations. In Devsar municipal committee, the party won all the eight seats.

The BJP got a simple majority in Qazigund Municipal Committee, winning four of the seven wards. The other three wards had no candidates.

In Pahalgam municipal committee, the party won seven of the 13 seats uncontested, while there were no candidates for the remaining six seats.

Two big mainstream parties NC and the PDP had stayed away from these polls blaming government for linking the case of Article 35A of the Constitution with the local body and panchayat elections. Separatist groups including the Hurriyat Conference boycotted the elections.

There were no signs of any electioneering in the run up to the polls after militant outfits threatened to target those taking part in the polls.

(With PTI inputs)

First Published: Oct 20, 2018 13:46 IST