Home / India News / Jagan Reddy wealthiest, only Mamata not crorepati: List of richest CMs

Jagan Reddy wealthiest, only Mamata not crorepati: List of richest CMs

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Apr 13, 2023 09:25 AM IST

Kejriwal and Nitish Kumar own assets of over ₹3 crore, the ADR report on 30 chief ministers of India claimed.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is the wealthiest chief minister of the country with a total of 510 crore assets, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms. Out of the 30 incumbent chief ministers, 29 are crorepatis with the only exception being West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee with a total asset of 15 lakh, the ADR report said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has a declared asset of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>510 crore, according to ADR report.
Jagan Mohan Reddy has a declared asset of 510 crore, according to ADR report.

Name of CMs StateTotal assets
Jagan ReddyAndhra Pradesh 510 crore+
Pema KhanduArunachal Pradesh 163 crore+
Naveen PatnaikOdisha 63 crore+
Neiphiu RioNagaland  46 crore+
N RangasamyPuducherry 38 crore+
K Chandrashekar RaoTelangana 23 crore+
Bhupesh BaghelChhattisgarh  23 crore+
Himanta Biswa SarmaAssam 17 crore+
Conrad SangmaMeghalaya 15 crore+
Manik SahaTripura 13 crore+
Eknath ShindeMaharashtra 11 crore+
Pramod SawantGoa 9 crore+
Basavraj BommaiKarnataka  8 crore+
MK StalinTamil Nadu 8 crore+
Hemant SorenJharkhand 8 crore+
Bhupendra PatelGujarat 8 crore+
Sukhvinder SinghHimachal Pradesh 7 crore+
Shivraj Singh ChouhanMadhya Pradesh 7 crore+
Ashok GehlotRajasthan 6 crore+
Pushkar Singh DhamiUttarakhand 4 crore+
Prem Singh TamangSikkim  3 crore+
ZoramthangaMizoram 3 crore+
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi 3 crore+
Nitish KumarBihar  3 crore+
Bhagwant MannPunjab  1 crore+
Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradesh 1 crore+
N Biren SinghManipur 1 crore+
Manohar Lal KhattarHaryana  1 crore+
Pinarayi VijayanKerala 1 crore+
Mamata BanerjeeWest Bengal 15 lakh+

Out of the 30 CMs analysed, 29 (97 per cent) are crorepatis with the average assets being 33.96 crore for every CM, the ADR said. According to the ADR report, out of the 30 CMs, 13 (43 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases including those related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

The top three chief ministers in terms of assets are Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy (over 510 crore), Arunanchal Pradesh's Pema Khandu (over 163 crore) and Odisha's Naveen Pattnaik (over 63 crore), according to the ADR.

The three CMs with the lowest declared assets are – West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee (over 15 lakh), Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan (over 1 crore) and Haryana's Manohar Lal (over 1 crore), the ADR said.

Both Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal own assets worth over 3 crore, the report said.

According to the report, Jagan Mohan Reddy, the 46-year-old chief minister has an asset of over 510 crore with a liability of over 1 crore. His self income is over 50 crore. The second-richest CM Pema Khandu's self income and liability are 0 while his total asset is over 163 crore. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has self income of over 2 lakh and a total asset of over 3 crore.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
y s jagan mohan reddy mamata banerjee
y s jagan mohan reddy mamata banerjee
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out