Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: Odisha celebrates 2-day festival amid tight security in Puri
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: The annual Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra will begin in Odisha's Puri today. This year, due to specific celestial arrangements, the religious event will go on for two days. President Droupadi Murmu is expected to witness the Rath Yatra in Puri, along with millions of devotees from across India....Read More
The Odisha government has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and timely conduct of the annual festival. Special security arrangements will be in place for the President’s visit to the festival. While a VIP zone has been planned for the Odisha governor, chief minister, Union ministers and other dignitaries, a buffer zone has been planned for the President, ADG (law and order) Sanjay Kumar told news agency PTI.
Usually a one-day religious event, the Rath Yatra was last held for two days in 1971. During the Yatra, rituals related to the Hindu deities - Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra - take place.
Also known as the Chariot Festival, the Yatra marks the Holy Trinity's journey to their maternal aunt, Goddess Gundicha Devi's Temple, and concludes with their return after eight days. Ahead of the Yatra, the chariots have been parked in front of the Lion's Gate of the Jagannath temple from where they would be taken to Gundicha temple where the Raths will stay for a week.
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: Tripura CM inaugurates Jagannath Rath Yatra Mela in Melaghar town
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: Tripura CM Manik Saha on Sunday inaugurated the historic Jagannath Rath Yatra Mela in the Melaghar town of Sipahijala district of Tripura, reported news agency ANI.
The event will span for nine days and will conclude on July 14, 2024. This event is jointly organized by the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs and the Melaghar Municipal Corporation.
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: PM Narendra Modi shares greetings
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: "Greetings on the start of the sacred Rath Yatra. We bow to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and pray that His blessings constantly remain upon us," posted PM Narendra Modi on social media X.
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: Devotees gather at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: Huge number of devotees are gathering at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha for the Rath Yatra.
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: Yatra begins from Lord Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: Procession has got underway from Lord Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The Yatra will also begin in Puri today.
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: Amit Shah participates in Mangla Aarti at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in Mangla Aarti at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad in Gujarat.
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: Gujarat CM participates in Yatra at Lord Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel is participating in Yatra at Lord Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad.
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: Odisha Police to use AI for traffic, crowd management
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: Odisha Police will use AI technology on a pilot basis for effective traffic and crowd management during the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, a senior police official said, reported news agency ANI.
"This is the first time, as a pilot project, we are trying to use AI-based CCTV coverage where all those CCTV points which we have around 40 points where we have placed CCTV cameras. We would be using AI amalgamated with the CCTV system. We would also be using a drone system to identify the blind spots, identify the jam areas. We are also using drones along with the PA (Public address) system so that there are 4-5 identified spots every year where we normally face huge traffic jams and to help assist the police officers," Additional DGP, Odisha, Dayal Gangwar said.
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: Elaborate security arrangements in place for the festival
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: Two-day festival begins today in presence of President Droupadi Murmu
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024 news LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu is expected to witness the Rath Yatra in Puri, along with millions of devotees from across India.