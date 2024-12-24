Jagdeep Dhankhar on no-confidence motion: ‘Bypass surgery with a vegetable knife’

Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday reacted to the now-dismissed 'no confidence' motion against him, saying the opposition tried to perform “bypass surgery” with a vegetable knife. A notice against vice president and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar was rejected by the deputy chairman of the Upper House, Harivansh, on several grounds, including technical flaws on December 19. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

"Any Constitutional position has to be vindicated by commitment to sublimity, sterling qualities, and Constitutionalism. We are not in a position to settle scores," he said at an event.

He said he was stunned after reading the motion.

"Look at the notice against the Vice-President. Chandrashekhar ji had said, never do bypass surgery with a vegetable cutting knife... that was not even a vegetable cutting knife. The person who wrote my notice had rust on his knife! I was stunned after reading it. But I am surprised that none of you have read it," he added.

Jagdeep Dhankhar also commented on low productivity in the Parliament.

"Have you noticed any great debate in Parliament in the last few decades? Have you noticed any great contribution made on the floor of the House? We are in the news for the wrong reason. We have learned to live with order, which is only a disorder. However, accountability has to be enforced by the media because media is the only conveyance to reach the people at large," he added.

At least 60 opposition members had signed the notice for removal of Dhankhar from his post on December 10, alleging that they did not have trust in him and that he was "biased".

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh later dismissed the impeachment notice.

In his three-page ruling, which was tabled in the House by Rajya Sabha secretary general P C Mody, the deputy chairman said the impeachment notice was part of a design to denigrate the nation's constitutional institutions and malign the incumbent Vice President.

The deputy chairman held that the notice was a "misadventure" in "deliberate trivialising and demeaning" of the high constitutional office of the Vice President.

“A look at the notice reveals it couldn't be more casual and cavalier, wanting on every conceivable aspect and severally flawed- absence of addressee, absence of resolution text, incumbent Vice President's name not correctly spelt in the entire petition, documents and videos asserted not made part, premised on links of disjointed media reports without authentication and many more,” the deputy chairman ruled.

With inputs from PTI