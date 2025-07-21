Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President of India citing health reasons

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday tendered his resignation from his post “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice.” The resignation is effective immediately and was submitted in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution. Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday, July 21, sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he was stepping down with immediate effect (PTI)

Jagdeep Dhankhar was serving as the Vice President of India since 2022. He previously served as the governor of West Bengal from 2019 to 2022.

What did Jagdeep Dhankhar say

In a letter, Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed deep gratitude to the President, Prime Minister, and members of Parliament for their support during his tenure.

“To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution,” Jagdeep Dhankhar said in his letter addressed to the President.

“I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure,” Dhankhar said in the letter addressed to Rashtrapati.

I express my deep gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the esteemed Council of Ministers. Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office," he added.

He also thanked Members of Parliament, saying, “The warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon'ble Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in my memory”.

"I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy. It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honor," Dhankhar's letter further read.

Dhankhar said as he leaves the esteemed office, he is “filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future.”

The Constitution does not specify who performs the duties of the Vice President of India when a vacancy occurs in the office before the expiry of term, or when the Vice President acts as the President of India.

The only constitutional provision related to this situation concerns the Vice-President’s role as the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha (Council of States). In such cases, the deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, or another member authorised by the President of India, assumes this responsibility during the vacancy.