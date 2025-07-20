‘No power can dictate to India what decisions to take’: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that people should not get guided by narratives from outside, as no power on the planet can dictate to India how to handle its affairs. Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar during an event in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.(Hindustan Times)

Dhankar made the remarks on Saturday while addressing the officer trainees of the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) 2024 batch at the Vice-President's Enclave.

“Don't be guided by narratives outside. All decisions in this country, a sovereign nation, are taken by its leadership. There is no power on the planet to dictate to India how to handle its affairs,” the vice president said, according to ANI.

"We do live in a nation and nations that are a comity. We work in togetherness; we work in tandem. We have mutual respect and diplomatic dialogues. But at the end of the day, we are sovereign, we take our own decisions," he added.

Furthermore, using a cricket analogy, the vice president asked whether it was necessary “to play every bad ball”.

"Is it required to play every bad ball? Is it required to have wrestling sessions as to who said what? One who scores good runs on the cricket pitch always leaves bad balls. They are tempting, but not attempted. And those who attempt, you have safe gloves of the wicket keeper and someone in the gully," Dhankar said, according to ANI.

His remarks come amid opposition's demand for a clarification from the government on US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering a "ceasefire" in the recent India and Pakistan conflict.

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire between the two nations on May 10 and linked the truce to a trade deal offered to India and Pakistan by him – a claim New Delhi has rejected on multiple occasions.

India has consistently said the understanding on halting firing and military actions on May 10 was directly finalised by the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries.

Earlier this week, on Friday, he also claimed that five fighter jets were shot down during clashes that took place in May. There has been no official confirmation or evidence supporting Trump’s specific claim regarding the downing of five aircraft.