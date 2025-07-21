Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns as Vice President: What did he say in resignation letter?

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday tendered his resignation, stepping down as the Vice-President of India. The resignation will be effective immediately. Dhankhar took over the post on August 11, 2022.(HT Photo)

In the letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said that he had taken the decision “to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice”. Dhankhar took over the post on August 11, 2022.

In the letter, he expressed his “deep gratitude” to Murmu for her “unwavering support” and for their “wonderful working relationship”.

He also extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers. “Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office,” Dhankhar said in the letter.

He further mentioned the Members of Parliament, saying the “warmth” and “trust” he had received from them would be “embedded” in his memory.

In the letter, submitted in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution, Dhankhar said he was “deeply thankful” for the “invaluable experiences and insights” he gained as the Vice President.

He further expressed his “satisfaction” in witnessing and partaking in India's economic progress and “unprecedented exponential development” during his tenure.

“Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honor,” he said.

“As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future,” Dhankhar said while concluding the letter.

The Constitution does not specify who performs the duties of the Vice-President if the post falls vacant before the expiry of the full term.

However, the Constitution has a provision in regards to the Vice-President's role as the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha or the Council of States.

During the period of such vacancy, the duties of the Chairperson will are performed by the Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, or any other member of the Rajya Sabha authorised by the President of India.