Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Institutions have respective roles, should not infringe on each other: Jagdeep Dhankhar

ByGaurav Saigal
May 01, 2025 04:38 PM IST

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankar stressed that the Constitution calls for coordination, participation, deliberation, dialogue, and debate

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said all institutions have their specific roles and one should not infringe on each other adding that institutions -- executive, judiciary and legislature, must work in tandem and togetherness.

Dhankhar had earlier publicly criticised the Supreme Court’s intervention on the Waqf Amendment Act. (ANI file photo)
Dhankhar had earlier publicly criticised the Supreme Court’s intervention on the Waqf Amendment Act. (ANI file photo)

“I have highest respect for judiciary. I know judiciary has bright people and holds significance. How strong is our democracy is defined by the state of judiciary. From a global benchmark, our judges are the best. But then I appeal we should show collaboration, coordination and cooperative stance,” said the vice president addressing a book launch function in Lucknow.

“We have to respect the Constitution in letter, in spirit, in sense. In our Constitution, two positions are supreme. One is of the President of India and other of governor. And it is supreme because oath of president and governor is different from others including CM, MLA, minister and judges. The oath for them is ‘I will abide by the Constitution,’” said VP.

Also Read: No constitutional visualisation of any authority above Parliament: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Dhankhar underscored the importance of the Constitution adding that it calls for coordination, dialogue, and debate.

“For president and governor, it is different. Their oath is ‘I will preserve, protect and defend Constitution’ and the second oath is ‘I will serve the people.’ For the governor people of state and for President, people of India,” said the VP.

“All institutions have their roles, and one should not play the role of the other. We must respect Constitution in letter, in spirit, in sense,” said the VP.

Last month, the VP had expressed concern over the April 8 Supreme Court judgment, setting a timeline for the President to sign bills sent by the governors. He had raised questions about the judiciary performing executive functions and acting as a “super Parliament”.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Institutions have respective roles, should not infringe on each other: Jagdeep Dhankhar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On