Institutions have respective roles, should not infringe on each other: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said all institutions have their specific roles and one should not infringe on each other adding that institutions -- executive, judiciary and legislature, must work in tandem and togetherness. Dhankhar had earlier publicly criticised the Supreme Court’s intervention on the Waqf Amendment Act. (ANI file photo)

“I have highest respect for judiciary. I know judiciary has bright people and holds significance. How strong is our democracy is defined by the state of judiciary. From a global benchmark, our judges are the best. But then I appeal we should show collaboration, coordination and cooperative stance,” said the vice president addressing a book launch function in Lucknow.

“We have to respect the Constitution in letter, in spirit, in sense. In our Constitution, two positions are supreme. One is of the President of India and other of governor. And it is supreme because oath of president and governor is different from others including CM, MLA, minister and judges. The oath for them is ‘I will abide by the Constitution,’” said VP.

Also Read: No constitutional visualisation of any authority above Parliament: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Dhankhar underscored the importance of the Constitution adding that it calls for coordination, dialogue, and debate.

“For president and governor, it is different. Their oath is ‘I will preserve, protect and defend Constitution’ and the second oath is ‘I will serve the people.’ For the governor people of state and for President, people of India,” said the VP.

“All institutions have their roles, and one should not play the role of the other. We must respect Constitution in letter, in spirit, in sense,” said the VP.

Last month, the VP had expressed concern over the April 8 Supreme Court judgment, setting a timeline for the President to sign bills sent by the governors. He had raised questions about the judiciary performing executive functions and acting as a “super Parliament”.