Rape convict Dera chief Ram Rahim granted 40-day parole again: Report

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, has been granted a 40-day parole, sources told news agency PTI on Sunday. Singh is currently serving a 20-year jail term at Sunaria Jail in Rohtak, Haryana.

The latest parole comes months after he was previously granted a 40-day parole in August last year.

He was previously granted a 40-day parole in August last year, a 30-day parole in January, a 21-day furlough in April, and multiple other temporary releases around the Delhi assembly elections.

Singh and three others were also convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago. Since his conviction in 2017, he has been released from prison on 14 occasions. On most of these occasions, he stayed at the Dera’s ashram in Bagpat district, Uttar Pradesh.

The Dera, headquartered in Sirsa, has a large following across Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and other states. In Haryana, the organisation has significant support in districts including Sirsa, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, and Hisar.

Singh’s repeated releases have drawn criticism from Sikh organisations, such as the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, who have questioned the practice of granting parole and furloughs to a convicted criminal.



