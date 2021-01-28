IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Jaishankar lists 8 principles to repair ties with China, stresses mutual respect
During his virtual keynote address at the All India Conference of China Studies, external affairs minister S Jaishankar reiterated concerns he has raised in recent months. (HT FILE PHOTO).
During his virtual keynote address at the All India Conference of China Studies, external affairs minister S Jaishankar reiterated concerns he has raised in recent months. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

Jaishankar lists 8 principles to repair ties with China, stresses mutual respect

  • Tens of thousands of Indian and Chinese troops have dug in for the harsh winter along the LAC in Ladakh sector after several rounds of diplomatic and military talks failed to lead to a breakthrough in disengagement.
READ FULL STORY
By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:16 PM IST

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday outlined eight principles to help repair strained relations with China, saying the two countries were at a crossroads as last year’s events in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) had “profoundly disturbed” their ties.

Jaishankar said three so-called “mutuals” – mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests – are determining factors for the bilateral relationship and cannot be brushed aside as the two countries try to resolve the nine-month long standoff on the LAC.

During his virtual keynote address at the All India Conference of China Studies, Jaishankar reiterated concerns he has raised in recent months – the sudden massing of Chinese troops on the LAC last year and Beijing’s failure to provide a credible explanation for the change in its stance – and presented a possible roadmap for tackling the stalemate in efforts aimed at disengagement and de-escalation.

“Respecting the three mutuals and observing those eight principles...will surely help us make the right decisions,” he said.

“Any expectation that [the three mutuals] can be brushed aside and that life can carry on undisturbed despite the situation at the border, that is simply not realistic,” he added.

Despite differences on the border, those areas remained peaceful and the last loss of life before the clash at Galwan Valley in 2020 was in 1975, he pointed out.

“That is why the events in eastern Ladakh last year have so profoundly disturbed the relationship because they not only signalled a disregard for commitments about minimising troop levels but also showed a willingness to breach peace and tranquillity,” he said.

Jaishankar summed up the eight principles to handle ties with China as:

• Existing agreements must be adhered to in entirety.

• The LAC must be strictly observed and respected, and any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo is completely unacceptable.

• Peace and tranquillity in border areas is the basis for development of relations in other domains. If they are disturbed, so will the rest of the relationship.

• While both nations are committed to a multi-polar world, there should be recognition that a multi-polar Asia is one of its essential constituents.

• Each state will have its own interests, concerns and priorities, but sensitivity to them cannot be one-sided as relationships between major states are reciprocal in nature.

• As rising powers, each will have their own set of aspirations and their pursuit too cannot be ignored.

• There will always be divergences and differences but their management is essential to bilateral ties.

• Civilisational states like India and China must always take the long view.

Jaishankar said he didn’t have a definitive answer to the question of where bilateral ties were headed as the “events of 2020 have actually put our relationship under exceptional stress”.

He also listed other issues that bedevilled ties in recent years – the issuing of stapled visas, China’s reluctance to deal with some Indian military commands and its opposition to India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group and a permanent seat in the UN Security Council, denial of market access, blocking of UN listing of Pakistani terrorists involved in attacks on India, and the violation of Indian sovereignty by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Tens of thousands of Indian and Chinese troops have dug in for the harsh winter along the LAC in Ladakh sector after several rounds of diplomatic and military talks failed to lead to a breakthrough in disengagement. A clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Naku La in Sikkim sector on January 20, which resulted in injuries on both sides, has added to concerns about possible expansion of the dragging standoff.

Jaishankar spoke of “painstaking and arduous” efforts to rebuild ties after the 1962 border war, saying the two sides had exchanged ambassadors only in 1976, and the first prime ministerial visit to China since 1954 had happened in 1988. “The quality of our ties in many ways was impacted both by the border conflict and the lost decades thereafter,” he said.

Over the past three decades, China became one of India’s largest trading partners and a “complex but practical” set of agreements focused on the management of border areas while both sides conducted negotiations on the boundary dispute, he said.

“The advancement of ties in this period was clearly predicated on ensuring that peace and tranquillity was not disturbed and that the LAC was both observed and respected by both sides,” he added.

Jaishankar said the agreements explicitly stated the two countries would refrain from massing troops on the border.

“But at the same time, there was also increasing construction of border infrastructure, especially on the Chinese side. Since 2014, there may have been more efforts by India to reduce this very considerable gap, including greater budget commitments and a better road-building record,” he said. “Nevertheless, the infrastructure differential remains significant and as we saw last year, consequential.”

Sameer Patil, fellow for international security studies at Gateway House, said a lot will now depend on China’s response to the proposals made by Jaishankar and how they are received in Beijing.

“There is a lot of talk globally on decoupling from the Chinese economy, diversifying supply chains and how the Belt and Road Initiative leads to debt diplomacy but the world is finding it difficult to change China’s behaviour. A lot will depend on critical mobilisation by India’s partners to change China’s behaviour,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The Indo-French Year of the Environment over the period 2021-2022 would be based on five main themes including environmental protection, climate change, biodiversity conservation, sustainable urban development, renewable energy and energy efficiency. (Image used for representation).
The Indo-French Year of the Environment over the period 2021-2022 would be based on five main themes including environmental protection, climate change, biodiversity conservation, sustainable urban development, renewable energy and energy efficiency. (Image used for representation).
india news

2021 to be Indo-French Year of the Environment

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:30 AM IST
  • From the French side, it will be implemented by the Ministry of Ecological Transition along with the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted a photo with the new members from Puducherry along with party president JP Nadda. (TWITTER).
Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted a photo with the new members from Puducherry along with party president JP Nadda. (TWITTER).
india news

2 Congress legislators from Puducherry join BJP after quitting key posts

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:16 AM IST
  • The BJP which barely has a presence in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry is on a recruiting spree.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh police said they rescued 165 cows and oxen from a forest area of Balaghat which were being herded to a village near the Maharashtra border,(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
Madhya Pradesh police said they rescued 165 cows and oxen from a forest area of Balaghat which were being herded to a village near the Maharashtra border,(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
india news

BJYM leader in Madhya Pradesh among 20 booked for smuggling cows to Maharashtra

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:11 AM IST
  • Manoj Pardhi, a general secretary of the BJYM in MP's Balaghat district is absconding along with nine others
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy police deployment at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
Heavy police deployment at Ghazipur border, in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Tension at farm protest sites as forces build up

By Zia Haq, Peeyush Khandelwal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 12:03 AM IST
  • Police move in to evict protesters from Ghazipur, increase deployment and dig trenches at Singhu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi and the crown prince discussed the impact of the pandemic in the region and expressed satisfaction that cooperation between the two countries hadn’t halted during the global crisis. (ANI PHOTO).
PM Modi and the crown prince discussed the impact of the pandemic in the region and expressed satisfaction that cooperation between the two countries hadn’t halted during the global crisis. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

PM Modi, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss ways to boost post-Covid-19 partnership

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:53 PM IST
  • UAE’s move reflected the growing defence ties between the two sides. Last month, Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane became the first head of one of the three services to visit Saudi Arabia and the UAE.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

India sends 600k Covid-19 vaccine doses to Bahrain, Sri Lanka

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:44 PM IST
New Delhi India rolled out 600,000 doses of vaccines as grant assistance for Sri Lanka and Bahrain under its “Vaccine Maitri” initiative on Thursday, a day after Nepal and Myanmar launched their inoculation drives with made-in-India doses
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Fewer TMC, DMK MPs may attend budget session

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Some prominent opposition parties, such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Khazagam (DMK), may have fewer numbers in the Budget session of Parliament starting on Friday because their MPs are busy with campaigns for assembly elections in their home states of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, according to leaders in both parties
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Kerala govt announces new Covid-19 restrictions as cases surge

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday announced a fresh set of restrictions to arrest the spread of Covid-19, a day after the Union ministry of home affairs further relaxed the norms put in place early last year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Vaccine safe for people on blood thinners: ICMR

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Using blood thinners may not be a possible risk factor for coronavirus vaccines and the government is considering allowing companies to drop it as a contraindication from the product fact-sheet, top officials said on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

5,000 doses wasted in five states so far: Data

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Close to 5,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been wasted in some states since the vaccination drive began on January 16, data from five states suggests, with at least one – Tripura – reporting the losses to be more than the 10% threshold that the government has identified as possibly unavoidable due to the scale of the drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Cheif Minister Nitish Kumar visits 'Venuvan', at Rajgir in Nalanda on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Bihar Cheif Minister Nitish Kumar visits 'Venuvan', at Rajgir in Nalanda on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

AIMIM MLAs' meeting with Nitish Kumar sparks speculations of defection

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:39 PM IST
  • The AIMIM has 5 MLAs in the Bihar Assembly Most of them are from the Seemanchal region
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Two arrested at Guwahati airport for violating Covid-19 protocol

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:38 PM IST
  • According to the police, personnel on Covid-19 duty at the airport had lodged an FIR against 12 people who forcibly came out of the airport without taking the necessary tests. All of them had arrived on a flight from Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During his virtual keynote address at the All India Conference of China Studies, external affairs minister S Jaishankar reiterated concerns he has raised in recent months. (HT FILE PHOTO).
During his virtual keynote address at the All India Conference of China Studies, external affairs minister S Jaishankar reiterated concerns he has raised in recent months. (HT FILE PHOTO).
india news

Jaishankar lists 8 principles to repair ties with China, stresses mutual respect

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:16 PM IST
  • Tens of thousands of Indian and Chinese troops have dug in for the harsh winter along the LAC in Ladakh sector after several rounds of diplomatic and military talks failed to lead to a breakthrough in disengagement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.(HT_PRINT)
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.(HT_PRINT)
india news

Issuance of lookout notices against farmer leaders 'absolutely wrong': Punjab CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:11 PM IST
The Delhi Police has issued lookout notices against farmer leaders who have been named in an FIR filed in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi.(Bloomberg)
Farmers protest during a tractor rally near the Singhu border crossing in Delhi.(Bloomberg)
india news

Farmer leaders at Singhu take out 'Sadbhavna' rally to reinforce unity

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:08 PM IST
Several tractors and two-wheelers with the national flag took part in the 16 km-long rally which started from the stage at the Singhu protest site and went up to the beginning of the Kundli-Manesar Palwal highway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP